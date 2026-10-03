Fever GM Made Telling Caitlin Clark Confession After Aces Playoff Series Loss

The Indiana Fever‘s 2026 season is over, and now the focus shifts to improving the roster heading into the offseason.

Indiana is coming off a tough three-game series loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Fever star guard Caitlin Clark struggled in the team’s 94-83 Game 3 loss to the Aces with 18 points, 6 turnovers, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark went 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from three.

Overall, it was a great season for Clark, who made her third All-Star game and is an MVP candidate. She went through her ups and downs throughout the season, from politicians being involved with her hard fouls to issues with the referees. Sometimes, her appreciation doesn’t get shown as much, but reflecting on the season can help.

Caitlin Clark’s Appreciation Was Shown by Indiana Fever

During the Fever’s end-of-season press conference, general manager Amber Cox spoke about Clark in her response to a question about her. Cox praised Clark for what she means to the Fever and the WNBA.

“(Caitlin) remains the tipping point. You look at the ratings, you look at the full buildings — that started in 2024 when she came into the league. That is because of Caitlin Clark. That does not take anything away from anyone who’s come before her, or still playing, or has worked in the league … the build was slow, and then Caitlin Clark arrived, and the floodgates opened.” “She deserves her flowers. We need to say it more often, and I’m going to say it every time you put a mic in front of my face: thank you to Caitlin Clark.”

Clark finished the postseason with 20 points, 9.7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot below her regular-season averages from the field and from three-point range.

This season, Clark averaged 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored the most points of any point guard in league history.

Caitlin Clark Put Together Historical Season for Fever

Clark has been the league’s best point guard all season and bounced back after her injury-filled 2025 season. Despite a back injury in 2026, she still played most of the year and performed well.

The Fever face tough offseason decisions, including how to bring Kelsey Mitchell back to the team. Indiana also needs to decide whether to bring back Sophie Cunningham, who is also a free agent with Mitchell.

Regardless, the goal is to build around Clark and get her what she needs to make the finals and win. The 2027 season will be a big one not only for the Fever, but for Clark as well.