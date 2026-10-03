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Fever GM Made Telling Caitlin Clark Confession After Aces Playoff Series Loss

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the first half of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever‘s 2026 season is over, and now the focus shifts to improving the roster heading into the offseason.

Indiana is coming off a tough three-game series loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Fever star guard Caitlin Clark struggled in the team’s 94-83 Game 3 loss to the Aces with 18 points, 6 turnovers, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark went 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from three.

Overall, it was a great season for Clark, who made her third All-Star game and is an MVP candidate. She went through her ups and downs throughout the season, from politicians being involved with her hard fouls to issues with the referees. Sometimes, her appreciation doesn’t get shown as much, but reflecting on the season can help.

Caitlin Clark’s Appreciation Was Shown by Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on after the game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During the Fever’s end-of-season press conference, general manager Amber Cox spoke about Clark in her response to a question about her. Cox praised Clark for what she means to the Fever and the WNBA.

“(Caitlin) remains the tipping point. You look at the ratings, you look at the full buildings — that started in 2024 when she came into the league. That is because of Caitlin Clark. That does not take anything away from anyone who’s come before her, or still playing, or has worked in the league … the build was slow, and then Caitlin Clark arrived, and the floodgates opened.”

“She deserves her flowers. We need to say it more often, and I’m going to say it every time you put a mic in front of my face: thank you to Caitlin Clark.”

Clark finished the postseason with 20 points, 9.7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot below her regular-season averages from the field and from three-point range.

This season, Clark averaged 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored the most points of any point guard in league history.

Caitlin Clark Put Together Historical Season for Fever

Caitlin Clark
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Clark has been the league’s best point guard all season and bounced back after her injury-filled 2025 season. Despite a back injury in 2026, she still played most of the year and performed well.

The Fever face tough offseason decisions, including how to bring Kelsey Mitchell back to the team. Indiana also needs to decide whether to bring back Sophie Cunningham, who is also a free agent with Mitchell.

Regardless, the goal is to build around Clark and get her what she needs to make the finals and win. The 2027 season will be a big one not only for the Fever, but for Clark as well.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever GM Made Telling Caitlin Clark Confession After Aces Playoff Series Loss

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