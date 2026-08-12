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Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News After Win Over Liberty

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Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever secured a 106-92 victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night to improve to 21-12 on the season and earn their second consecutive win.

Leading the charge for Indiana, as expected, was the team’s strong guard play from Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell finished with a game-high 28 points, while Clark added 22 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Aliyah Boston also contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Fever Announce Clark News

After the win, the Fever announced some historic news surrounding their third-year superstar.

Clark broke her own WNBA record for the most games with 20+ points and 10+ assists in a single season, reaching the mark for the ninth time against New York.

No other player has recorded more than five such games in a single WNBA season, which shows just how remarkable Clark’s achievement is.

Fans React on Social Media

“That documentary will be something else because the people witnessing this greatness are denying or minimizing it,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “She’s just built different, at this point the record book should have a separate tab for her.”

Another person wrote, “She is really unmatched and Special. Thats why every new in the league is comparing her but CC is the only one.”

“The Queen of the WNBA…like it or not, Folks,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Another day and more history for Caitlin Clark. The stuff of legends.”

Clark’s 2026 Season

Looking at Clark and the Fever with now 11 games remaining, they hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and Clark is playing her best basketball of the season as of late.

On the year, she’s averaging 21.7 points, which is the most of her career, along with 8.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Indiana will be back in action Friday night against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News After Win Over Liberty

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