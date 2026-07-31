Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News Ahead of Fire Game

The Indiana Fever have been one of the WNBA’s hottest teams over the last two weeks, winning four straight games and six of their last seven.

Star guard Caitlin Clark has played a major role in that stretch after earning both the AP and WNBA Player of the Week honors last week.

The Fever return to action Friday night when they travel to Portland to face the Fire, and Clark’s status has now been confirmed.

Fever Announce Clark News

The Fever once again listed Clark on the injury report with her lingering back injury, but she is probable for Friday night’s matchup against Portland. Monique Billings also carries a probable designation.

Clark has now appeared on the injury report 20 times this season because of her back.

Meanwhile, Fever star forward Aliyah Boston, who exited the team’s last game against the Seattle Storm with a leg injury, is also probable, giving Indiana another encouraging injury update.

Status Report for tomorrow’s game at Portland: Caitlin Clark – Probable (back)

Aliyah Boston – Probable (right lower leg)

Monique Billings – Probable (left hip)

Damiris Dantas – NWT (left knee) pic.twitter.com/9CyZ8j3I1c — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 31, 2026

Clark’s 2026 Season

Despite battling a lingering injury, Clark has been as good as advertised this season, especially as of late.

She’s coming off a 32-point performance against the Storm and on the season is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 35.4% from the 3-point line, and 87.3% from the charity stripe.

Indiana currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, leading the Atlanta Dream by just half a game.