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Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News Ahead of Fire Game

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Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever have been one of the WNBA’s hottest teams over the last two weeks, winning four straight games and six of their last seven.

Star guard Caitlin Clark has played a major role in that stretch after earning both the AP and WNBA Player of the Week honors last week.

The Fever return to action Friday night when they travel to Portland to face the Fire, and Clark’s status has now been confirmed.

Fever Announce Clark News

The Fever once again listed Clark on the injury report with her lingering back injury, but she is probable for Friday night’s matchup against Portland. Monique Billings also carries a probable designation.

Clark has now appeared on the injury report 20 times this season because of her back.

Meanwhile, Fever star forward Aliyah Boston, who exited the team’s last game against the Seattle Storm with a leg injury, is also probable, giving Indiana another encouraging injury update.

Clark’s 2026 Season

Despite battling a lingering injury, Clark has been as good as advertised this season, especially as of late.

She’s coming off a 32-point performance against the Storm and on the season is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 35.4% from the 3-point line, and 87.3% from the charity stripe.

Indiana currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, leading the Atlanta Dream by just half a game.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News Ahead of Fire Game

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