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Fever Star Caitlin Clark Made a Decision on All-Star Weekend

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts late in the game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Most WNBA fans are excited to see Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark perform at the upcoming All-Star weekend.

Clark was selected to her third straight All-Star Game since joining the WNBA back in 2024. So far, despite dealing with a back injury and working her way back from it with a minutes restriction, she seems to be on track to take part.

The real question is going to be what else will she be doing on All-Star weekend? With other events there, will she participate in the activities or just play in the game?

Caitlin Clark Made a Decision on All-Star Weekend Event

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the first half of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The WNBA announced the lineup for the three-point contest during All-Star weekend. There are six players who will be a part of it:

  • Rhyne Howard
  • Marina Mabrey
  • Azzi Fudd
  • Bridget Carleton
  • Natisha Hiedeman
  • Janelle Salaün

Of course, the notable name not on the list is Clark herself. That’s because USA Today WNBA senior reporter Meghan L. Hall reported that Clark, along with Kayla McBride and Sabrina Ionescu, were invited to participate, but declined.

Last season, Clark was supposed to take part in the three-point contest, but had to pull out. She suffered a groin injury that caused her to miss it.

Clark has been highly regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the WNBA the last three seasons. This year, she has hit 33.3% of her three-pointers, which is pacing to be the second-highest of her career.

Caitlin Clark Won’t Be in Three-Point Contest, But Plenty of Talent Will Be

Caitlin Clark

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on August 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It’s a tough blow for the WNBA, since Clark is a star and they would love to have her in as many events as possible. There is still some really good talent participating to make it memorable.

The top two three-point shooters, Mabrey and Howard, will be facing off to win the contest. Mabrey is averaging 3.3 three-pointers per game, while Howard is averaging 3.2 made three-pointers per contest.

Another big name in the contest is the 2026 WNBA Draft number one overall pick, Dallas Wings‘ Azzi Fudd. She has made 38.8% of her three-pointers this season and has averaged two made three-pointers per game.

Clark may not be at the event, but the league is still going to have one of its most competitive three-point contests in a long time. It will go down to the wire with much intrigue as to whether the number one overall pick can get the job done or a veteran can win it.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Star Caitlin Clark Made a Decision on All-Star Weekend

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