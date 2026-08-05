Indiana Fever Confirm Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Aces Game

It has become a story every single time the injury report comes out, but Indiana Fever fans continue to wonder how Caitlin Clark is holding up.

Clark missed some time this season with a back injury, and for the past month, she has been included on every injury report. Almost every time, she has a probable status.

At the beginning, Clark was on a minutes restriction, but over the last week, her workload has increased. That’s a pretty good indicator of how she is feeling. Now it’s a matter of when she will finally be off the report.

Indiana Fever Share Latest Injury Report Including Caitlin Clark

The Fever are getting ready to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in a showdown between two of the best teams. Indiana first must share the injury report for their players.

Of course, the biggest name on there was Clark. The good news is she is once again listed as “probable” with the back injury.

Two other names were on the list as well. Starting center Aliyah Boston was also listed as “probable” with the right lower leg injury. Backup center Damiris Dantas was listed as “out” with the left knee injury, but she is out for the season after getting surgery.

This season, Clark is averaging 21.5 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds per game in 26 appearances. She recently participated in her third consecutive WNBA All-Star Game.

Indiana Fever Appear to Be at Full Strength Against Las Vegas Aces

All of the main players the Fever lean on night in and night out are ready to roll. They will need to be prepared to face one of the league’s best teams.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have been Indiana’s top scorers throughout the season, each averaging over 55 points per game in the last five contests. Boston stays firm at her center position. Other contributors like Sophie Cunningham have their roles to play in the game.

The Fever enter the game with a 19-11 record and are sitting in fifth place behind the Dallas Wings. Las Vegas is in second place with a 21-9 overall record on the year.

This will be one of the toughest games of the season for Indiana. Watch for Clark and Mitchell to be the main assets to the offense during the Aces showdown.