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Indiana Fever Confirm Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Aces Game

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Caitlin Clark
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

It has become a story every single time the injury report comes out, but Indiana Fever fans continue to wonder how Caitlin Clark is holding up.

Clark missed some time this season with a back injury, and for the past month, she has been included on every injury report. Almost every time, she has a probable status.

At the beginning, Clark was on a minutes restriction, but over the last week, her workload has increased. That’s a pretty good indicator of how she is feeling. Now it’s a matter of when she will finally be off the report.

Indiana Fever Share Latest Injury Report Including Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark & Courtney Williams

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball against Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on July 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Fever are getting ready to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in a showdown between two of the best teams. Indiana first must share the injury report for their players.

Of course, the biggest name on there was Clark. The good news is she is once again listed as “probable” with the back injury.

Two other names were on the list as well. Starting center Aliyah Boston was also listed as “probable” with the right lower leg injury. Backup center Damiris Dantas was listed as “out” with the left knee injury, but she is out for the season after getting surgery.

This season, Clark is averaging 21.5 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds per game in 26 appearances. She recently participated in her third consecutive WNBA All-Star Game.

Indiana Fever Appear to Be at Full Strength Against Las Vegas Aces

Fever vs. Storm

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever comes up with the loose ball against Dominique Malonga #14 of the Seattle Storm during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

All of the main players the Fever lean on night in and night out are ready to roll. They will need to be prepared to face one of the league’s best teams.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have been Indiana’s top scorers throughout the season, each averaging over 55 points per game in the last five contests. Boston stays firm at her center position. Other contributors like Sophie Cunningham have their roles to play in the game.

The Fever enter the game with a 19-11 record and are sitting in fifth place behind the Dallas Wings. Las Vegas is in second place with a 21-9 overall record on the year.

This will be one of the toughest games of the season for Indiana. Watch for Clark and Mitchell to be the main assets to the offense during the Aces showdown.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Indiana Fever Confirm Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Aces Game

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