Fever’s Caitlin Clark Adds to Growing Resume With Announcement

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continues to be highly regarded as one of the most important figures in the WNBA.

Clark has made a massive impact on the league since being selected by the Fever number one overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She has made three straight All-Star Games and is classified as one of the best scorers in the league.

Over the last week, she has been recognized as a Player of the Week in the WNBA. A new announcement about her is only going to add to the growing legend about her.

Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark A Part of Another Massive Announcement

The video game company 2K announced the latest information on the upcoming NBA 2K27 game that will be released later this year. They announced the cover athletes, with Clark gracing the WNBA cover of the game.

This is the first time that Clark has been on the cover of the game. Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese was on the cover of last year’s game, and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was on the cover in 2024.

In 22 games this season, Clark is averaging 20.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. She has played a critical role in the Fever’s success, which currently has a 16-10 overall record.

Caitlin Clark Continues to Prove Herself Worthy of All the Attention

This just keeps adding to Clark’s resume and helps the league have one of its biggest names on the cover. It was a surprise to some that it took this long for her to get on it, but the time finally came.

It’s been quite the past week for Clark, being named Player of the Week and, before that, scoring a career-high 45 points in the win over the Seattle Storm on Friday. Despite dealing with the back injury, Clark has been on a roll.

The Indiana Fever only have to face the Connecticut Sun before heading off for the All-Star break. Clark will be participating as a player, but will not be a part of the three-point contest after declining an invite from the league to be in it.

Entering the back half of the WNBA season, Clark has been racking up individual achievements, but the focus will be on the team. She is hoping that with a strong second-half push, the Fever will be in the playoffs and finally achieve the biggest prize of all: winning the WNBA title.