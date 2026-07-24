Fever Star Caitlin Clark Gave Straightforward Self-Evaluation

The WNBA All-Star festivities have kicked off, and everyone is looking to talk to Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.

It’s been a newsworthy first half of the season for Clark, as she is set to be an All-Star for the third straight year. She’s currently tied for fourth in the WNBA in points per game, averaging 21 per game.

Now that she has had time to soak in everything that’s happened, from career nights to injuries to technical fouls, there’s a lot to talk about with the year. She got a basketball question that had her thinking back to her development.

Caitlin Clark Talks About Her Season With Indiana Fever

WNBA and Fever reporter Robin Lundberg asked Clark about where in her game she has seen the most improvement this year. She went in-depth with a few aspects she’s been focused on during the offseason.

“Yeah, I think the relocation stuff is a lot of stuff that I worked on in the offseason. I think at times I get caught a lot like passing and standing. So the more I can do that, it’s just hard to guard. And obviously with Kelsey Mitchell, she makes it really easy in her ability to pass and then get the ball back to me. And then finishing through contact, I think a lot of that comes with how my body’s changed over the course of when I first entered the league. Like, this is my third year now, and I’ve like looked back at when I first entered the league and even my last year of college, and I was a lot more frail than I am now. So I think just strength, core strength, like that was a big focus point for me coming into this season. And you want to absorb contact and not just get to the free throw line but make the bucket and be able to finish through contact. I feel like I’ve done a decent job of that to this point, um, but just trying to continue to improve and work in those ways.”

In addition to the 21 points she’s averaging, Clark is also dishing out 7.9 assists and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game. Her field goal percentage is on pace to be the highest of her career, shooting 43.5% on the court.

She talked about the physicality and how she’s improved at finishing shots with contact. Clark has been modeling her game based on a familiar face in the NBA.

“One of my favorite players and somebody that I model my game after is Steph Curry. I’m like, something he’s really good at. You never see him stop moving. Like, he’s always one place to the next and, you know, wants to find a way to get his next shot. So I think that’s an area I can still continue to improve in, but with definite focus for me.”

Caitlin Clark is Showing Improvement with Overall Play

The scary part is that Clark is only in her third season in the WNBA and is getting better. Her play shows it, from better shot selection to being able to handle the contact on the floor.

That is only going to get better for her, as she is looking at a long career in the league. She still has to work on her defense and improving small parts of her game. It’s clear, though, that she is becoming an overall great player.

Saturday night will be the night for her at the All-Star game for her to continue to prove that point.