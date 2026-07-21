Fever Revealed Caitlin Clark’s Playing Status for Final Game Before All-Star Break

There is only one more day of games before the WNBA goes on its All-Star Break, leaving the Indiana Fever to decide what to do about star guard Caitlin Clark.

Over the last five games, the Fever have kept Clark on a minutes restriction due to her back injury, which caused her to miss some games last month. Only once in the last five games has Clark played more than 26 minutes, against the Seattle Storm on Friday, when she scored a career-high 45 points.

The Fever now prepare for a matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, as the team has some injuries to deal with. Clark is one of those who will have the team thinking about their lineup.

Indiana Fever Provide Injury Update on Caitlin Clark Before Sun Game

About 24 hours before their game, the Fever released an injury update on the game against the Sun. The good news is that, once again, Clark’s status is probable with the back injury, leaving her in line to play.

Indiana did have another player on that injury report, backup center Damiris Dantas. The Fever shared that Dantas will miss the game with a knee injury.

Dantas has appeared in just 12 games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. She did not play in the win over the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Clark is averaging 20.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in 22 matchups played. She is coming off a 17-point performance in the Liberty game.

Caitlin Clark is Good to Play Again for Fever Against the Sun

The Fever have been red hot over the last two weeks, winning seven of their last 10 games, including four of the last five. They are sitting in the standings with a 16-10 record and would be in the playoffs if it happened today.

Connecticut is on the opposite side of things, winning just seven games this season and is near the bottom of the standings. The Sun are in desperate need of picking up a win before entering the All-Star break.

While Clark will play a key role for the Fever, watch for Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to also step up and help Indiana. A win could help keep the confidence rolling with hopes of winning the first WNBA title since Clark’s arrival.