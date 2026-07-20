Indiana Fever Coach Answered Critical Caitlin Clark Question

The Indiana Fever are closing in on the All-Star break, and it’s coming at the right time when players like star guard Caitlin Clark need to heal up.

Clark is five games into coming back from a back injury that cost her time on the court. Since her return, it has been a mixed bag of performances that includes four games where she shot under 50%, but one game where she had a career-high 45 points.

During this stretch of games, Clark has been mostly on a minutes restriction to ease her back into playing and not reinjuring herself. She has only played more than 26 minutes in a game once since her return, and that was the game where she had a career day.

The Fever still have some questions about how they will be handling Clark and whether she will finally be unleashed. That was a topic of discussion as the team returned to practice after a day off following the back-to-back games.

Will Caitlin Clark be on a Minutes Restriction for Upcoming Game?

During her media availability, Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked how the team would handle Clark’s minutes for their upcoming game against the Connecticut Sun. White did not give a clear answer.

“I have no idea,” White said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “It’s one day at a time.”

The most minutes Clark has played this month have been against the Seattle Storm game on Friday, with 29. She’s averaging roughly 24 minutes per game in July.

This season, Clark is averaging 20.7 points, 7.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game in 22 games played. She is set to make her third straight All-Star appearance.

Indiana Fever Still Have a Big Caitlin Clark Decision to Make

Indiana has a 16-10 record and still has to take down the Sun on Wednesday before entering the All-Star break. The Fever have been on a roll of late, winning seven of the last 10 games and winning four of the last five contests.

While Clark works her way back, they have been led by Kelsey Mitchell, who has posted 20 or more points in a game in 10 consecutive matchups. Mitchell has been a massive reason the Fever’s offense has not lost a step over the course of the month of July.

Once the Sun game is complete, it will be a good time for the Fever to take six days off. When they return, Clark and company will have a road trip to face the Storm. Whether she will play more minutes in that and the upcoming Sun game will be the big question.