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Indiana Fever Delivered Crushing Injury News

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Damiris Dantas
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 02: Damiris Dantas #12 of the Indiana Fever shoots against the Nigeria National Team during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 02, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

If the Indiana Fever want to make a run at the playoffs and reach the WNBA Finals, they will have to do so without one of their key post players.

The Fever announced on social media that center Damiris Dantas underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in her left knee. Dantas is expected to be out for the rest of the 2026 WNBA season.

In the past week, Dantas had been listed as not traveling with the team on the injury report. She only played in 12 games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever Lose Damiris Dantas for 2026 WNBA Season

Damiris Dantas, Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 24: Damiris Dantas #12 and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talk during the game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 24, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While this won’t affect the starting lineup for the Fever, it does hurt their bench presence not to have Dantas there. She played a role in helping with playing strong defense and grabbing boards in short minutes.

Dantas was the only center on the bench who played in place of Aliyah Boston. Now this leaves the Fever with having to play three forwards on the court when Boston is resting.

That won’t be a problem for the Fever, who have had strong forward play all season. They will roll with Monique Billings, Makayla Timpson, and Myisha Hines-Allen to pick up the slack Dantas will miss.

Fever Still Looking Solid Entering Final Part of Regular Season

Fever vs. Storm

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever comes up with the loose ball against Dominique Malonga #14 of the Seattle Storm during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

There’s no stress from the Fever, as they are still in prime position for a good placing in the playoffs. They currently hold a 19-11 record, tied with the Dallas Wings for the fourth spot.

Watch for more push from the guard position with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell helping out on offense. Boston will have to be more of a force in the paint than ever with the lack of resources at center.

This team is still one of the deepest rosters in the WNBA and should still be good to go. If the starters continue to play the way they have, they will be okay.

The Fever are back home after their three-game road trip, as they will be at home on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces. That game will have massive playoff implications for both teams, so the Fever better come ready to play.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Indiana Fever Delivered Crushing Injury News

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