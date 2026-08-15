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Indiana Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement After Win Over Wings

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Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles against the Chicago Sky during the second half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever continued their surge Friday night with a 98-87 win over the Dallas Wings, improving to 22-12 on the season.

They’ve now won three straight games and 10 of their last 13, with superstar Caitlin Clark playing some of her best basketball of the season.

Clark finished Friday night with 29 points, 10 assists and three rebounds while shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 2-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Fever Announce News on Clark

After the game, the Fever announced that Clark has now recorded 20 or more points and 10 or more assists for the 20th time in her three-year career.

They also noted that no other player in WNBA history has recorded more than 10 games with that stat line.

Fever Fans React on Social Media

“I predict here that in 20 years, she will be a legend and have stats that no one will exceed. Even as now she’s broken so many records,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “She carried the team in the 3rd quarter, MVP vibes.”

Another person wrote, “CC is the MVP and it’s not even close.”

“Time for the MVP talk around Clark to get serious,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Another night, another unreal stat.”

Clark’s 2026 Campaign

After a sophomore WNBA season last year that injury limited to just 13 games, Clark has come back with a vengeance in her third year.

Clark is averaging 26.3 points, 9.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds over her last five games.

On the season, she’s averaging 21.7 points, 8.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point line.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Indiana Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement After Win Over Wings

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