Indiana Fever Featured in Historic Announcement

The Indiana Fever are coming off one of their best performances of the season after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 109-75 on Sunday.

It came just one week after Indiana’s 84-68 win over Las Vegas, when injuries kept Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson off the court.

The difference between having those two stars available and sidelined is significant. After Sunday’s matchup, NBC revealed historic viewership numbers from the broadcast.

Fever-Aces Set Viewership Record

Sunday’s matchup averaged a record 2.64 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. It was the most-watched game of the 2026 WNBA season and the most-watched Sunday primetime broadcast since 1998.

The broadcast peaked at 2.8 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched regular-season WNBA game since 2000.

NBC also revealed that its WNBA broadcasts are averaging 1.5 million viewers per game this season, a 71% increase compared to its most comparable coverage last year.

Inbox: Sunday’s Fever vs. Aces game drew 2.64 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, the most-watched game of 2026. It was also the league’s second most-watched regular season game since 1998. As always, must note Nielsen’s recent measurement changes that have boosted numbers. pic.twitter.com/SAezyAUkU8 — Colin Salao (@colincsalao) July 15, 2026

The Caitlin Clark Effect

While there’s been debate over whether Clark should be considered the face of the league, there’s little question about the impact she’s had since the Fever selected her No. 1 overall in 2024.

Clark isn’t solely responsible for the WNBA’s growth, but she’s played a significant role in it. Since she entered the league, the WNBA has expanded with new teams, added more regular-season games, and set viewership and attendance records.

Perhaps the biggest change came this past offseason when the WNBA and players’ union reached a new collective bargaining agreement. The deal will significantly increase player salaries, addressing a long-standing issue in women’s basketball. If the league continues to grow, those discussions will likely only become more prominent.