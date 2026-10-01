Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Game 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The winner of tonight’s game at the Michelob Ultra Arena will advance to the WNBA semifinals and face the winner of the Golden State Valkyries–Dallas Wings series.

Indiana survived in Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, earning a 99-89 win to force Game 3.

Indiana Fever Injury Report for Game 3

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever have four players on their injury report just like in Game 1 and 2.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are listed as probable, while Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are ruled out.

Fever Injury Report Details

Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a back injury, but it shouldn’t be cause for concern. She’s expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off.

The 2026 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year has only missed four games this season due to her back issues. She hasn’t missed a game because of it since early July.

Clark is averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists in this series.

On the other hand, Aliyah Boston is also expected to get upgraded to available like Clark. She has a lower right leg injury that began in February at Unrivaled.

Boston recovered just in time for the new season, but she missed her first WNBA game because of it back in May.

The four-time WNBA All-Star re-aggravated the injury twice this season. First was in late July against the Seattle Storm.

And the second was in the final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx. The injury flared up and she was questionable in Game 1 but was cleared to play.

Boston is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals against the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs.

Damiris Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season since early August. She underwent surgery to repair a left knee injury.

Meanwhile, Tyasha Harris suffered a horrific left ankle injury in the regular season finale against the Lynx. She was also ruled out for the entire playoffs because of a broken bone her left leg.