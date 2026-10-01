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Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Game 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces

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PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 30: Aliyah Boston #7 talks to Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever on the bench during the second half of the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The winner of tonight’s game at the Michelob Ultra Arena will advance to the WNBA semifinals and face the winner of the Golden State ValkyriesDallas Wings series.

Indiana survived in Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, earning a 99-89 win to force Game 3.

Indiana Fever Injury Report for Game 3

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
GettyAliyah Boston #7 helps Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks to the bench after being taken out of the game with an injury during the second half of a game against the Connecticut Sun at the TD Garden on July 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced their injury report for Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever have four players on their injury report just like in Game 1 and 2.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are listed as probable, while Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are ruled out.

Fever Injury Report Details

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT.

Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a back injury, but it shouldn’t be cause for concern. She’s expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off.

The 2026 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year has only missed four games this season due to her back issues. She hasn’t missed a game because of it since early July.

Clark is averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists in this series.

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
GettyAliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On the other hand, Aliyah Boston is also expected to get upgraded to available like Clark. She has a lower right leg injury that began in February at Unrivaled.

Boston recovered just in time for the new season, but she missed her first WNBA game because of it back in May.

The four-time WNBA All-Star re-aggravated the injury twice this season. First was in late July against the Seattle Storm.

And the second was in the final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx. The injury flared up and she was questionable in Game 1 but was cleared to play.

Boston is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals against the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs.

Damiris Dantas, Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyDamiris Dantas #12 and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talk during the game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 24, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Damiris Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season since early August. She underwent surgery to repair a left knee injury.

Meanwhile, Tyasha Harris suffered a horrific left ankle injury in the regular season finale against the Lynx. She was also ruled out for the entire playoffs because of a broken bone her left leg.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Game 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces

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