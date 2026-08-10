Fever Share Injury Status on Caitlin Clark Before Liberty Game

The Indiana Fever are getting ready for an all-important showdown on Tuesday against the New York Liberty.

As part of the process, many fans are wondering how Fever guard Caitlin Clark’s body is holding up after dealing with back issues this season. Clark missed some time with the back injury, which has kept her name on the injury report every game.

The question now is whether Clark’s back will stop her from missing any other games the rest of the year. That question has at least been answered for the Liberty game.

Indiana Fever Reveal Injury Report for Upcoming Game Against the Liberty

Indiana shared the latest injury report that shows three players on the list. Clark is listed as “probable” with the back injury, lining her up to play against the Liberty.

A new addition to the report is Grace VanSlooten, who is dealing with an illness. VanSlooten has been listed as questionable for the game.

Once again, Damiris Dantas is listed as out with a knee injury. Dantas had surgery, and the Fever recently announced that she would be out for the season.

The good news is that Fever starting center Aliyah Boston is off the injury report for the first time in weeks. Boston has been dealing with a lower leg injury.

This season, Clark has played in 28 games, averaging 21.6 points, 8.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She made her third straight appearance in the WNBA All-Star Game last month.

Caitlin Clark & Fever Almost Fully Healthy for Liberty Showdown

Boston being removed from the injury report is big for the Fever as they press forward through the season. Clark being probable again is just as important.

Indiana is entering a very tough part of their schedule. Eight of the last 12 games feature teams that are currently in the playoffs. The Fever at least have two home games in the next two contests to offset it. After that, they are on the road for five straight games.

This puts more pressure on Clark and company to step up and keep the Fever in the playoff picture. Many are predicting a dip for the team because the schedule is so tough.

The Fever must have the ball in Clark and Kelsey Mitchell’s hands the rest of the year. If they can be the consistent scorers they can be, Indiana can fight through this part.