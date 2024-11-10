Liberty Star Reveals She Wants to Play With Caitlin Clark

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu revealed she would choose Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as her partner in a potential 2-on-2 3-point shootout against the “Splash Brothers” Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

“I mean, if I would have to choose, I’m taking Caitlin Clark on my team,” Ionescu said.

make this happen please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/7BDOHjd5FY — iz lvs ionescu ୨ৎ (@sunkisses4bella) November 9, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ionescu narrowly lost to Curry 29-26 in the NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest, the first of its kind, during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

After the shootout dubbed “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” both stars hinted they would expand the event next year by pairing up with a partner.

“This was so authentic for the both of us to be here,” Ionescu said at the time. “Obviously, very thankful to kind of make this dream that we both had a possibility, and knowing that it’s changed the landscape of how people are going to view what we’re doing, and we’re very excited to see what the future has to hold with more people having the opportunity to do stuff like this.”

“For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect,” Curry added. “Just as much excitement as you can build in that short amount of time with two great shooters going at it.

“So, pretty special. This will be something that we remember for a long time.”

Ionescu picking Clark as her potential partner is a no-brainer.

Clark set a rookie record of 122 3-point field goals made last season, one of the many league records she set on her way to winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Ionescu and Clark are also two of the top women’s basketball endorsers of sneaker giant Nike.

Fever Star Excited About New Coach

Clark did not hide her excitement after the Fever brought back Stephanie White, the same coach who guided the franchise to the WNBA Finals in 2015.

“Fevv showwwwwww,” Clark commented on the Fever’s Instagram post announcing the coaching hire.

White returns to Indiana after coaching stints at Vanderbilt and Connecticut Sun. Her head coaching career started with the Fever when she took over in 2015 following Lin Dunn’s retirement. She served as an assistant coach for the Fever for four seasons before getting promoted to be the team’s head coach.

White replaces Christie Sides, who was fired after the Fever were swept in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

NFL Star Travis Kelce Meets Caitlin Clark in Taylor Swift Concert

Clark’s charming personality also captured the attention of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, during the iconic pop singer’s concert in Indiana.

“(The concert) was fun, saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin,” Kelce said on “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason. “She’s awesome. She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city, and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart. Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest, and it was cool catching up with her.”

Kelce revealed Clark is a Swiftie, the coined term for Swift’s fans.

“(Clark) was into the show for sure, she was there with her mom and a few friends she had been – I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been too,” Travis said. “She’s a Swiftie through and through, man.”

Besides the dance moves, another tell-tale sign Clark is a Swiftie, Kelce pointed out, is the fact the Fever star attended both concert nights.

“Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one and, I think she’s just having fun going up to the shows and taking her friends and family and getting everybody to experience Tay up there on stage, making the entire 69,000, 70,000 people go … nuts for three and a half hours, four hours,” Kelce said.