Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Shares Strong Message About Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is in her third WNBA season, and many believe she’s already become the face of the league. However, the physical play opponents have used against her has sparked plenty of debate throughout the season.

In a recent Substack post, NBA legend and college basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar addressed that discussion.

He argued that calling Clark “the face of the league” — the phrase Congressman August Pfluger used in a recent letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert about Clark’s treatment — is “disrespectful” to the league’s other stars.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Comments

Abdul-Jabbar praised Clark’s talent but said it’s too early to give her that label.

“My first reaction to this letter was to check the calendar and make sure it wasn’t April Fools’ Day,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “Don’t get me wrong: Clark is a very good, possibly even a great, player. But calling any one player the face of the league, absent the sort of on-court and cross-platform dominance of a Michael Jordan or a LeBron James, is an insult to an awful lot of great players.”

Kareem specifically pointed to players such as A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart as stars who deserve consideration for that title based on what they’ve accomplished throughout their professional careers.

🏀 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn’t questioning Caitlin Clark’s talent or impact. He’s questioning whether one young star should already be labeled “the face of the WNBA” while accomplished veterans such as A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray and Alyssa Thomas… pic.twitter.com/GUu1MpnHCS — Wayne DuPree (@RealWayneDupree) July 15, 2026

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Impact

Whether Clark deserves to be the face of the league remains open for debate. That said, there’s little question she has helped raise the WNBA’s profile since the Indiana Fever selected her No. 1 overall out of Iowa in 2024.

During that span, the league has added expansion teams, increased the regular-season schedule, and set records for fan engagement. Attendance, television viewership, and social media interest have all surged.

The WNBA also reached a new collective bargaining agreement before the season that significantly increased player salaries.

Clark isn’t solely responsible for the league’s recent growth. Still, she has been one of its biggest driving forces without question.