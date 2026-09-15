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Fever All-Star Kelsey Mitchell Delivers ‘Gut Check’ Message Before WNBA Playoffs

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 18: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

The World Cup is over, and the WNBA season restarts on Thursday, leaving many questions about what the next week will look like.

All eyes will be on the Indiana Fever as they face pressure to win it all with the talent they have. The Fever had three All-Stars from the 2026 squad: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark and Boston are returning from Berlin after bringing home the gold medal for Team USA at the World Cup. As for Mitchell, she has waited over two weeks to get back on the court and prepare for the final four games of the regular season with the postseason near.

Kelsey Mitchell Talks Getting Ready for Indiana Fever Playoff Run

Kelsey Mitchell
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 20: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever leaves the court following a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mitchell spoke with the media for the first time since the World Cup break. She and the rest of the Fever got ready for four regular-season games and then the playoffs. The star guard was blunt about what’s to come for her team.

“It’s a gut check. And I think you just gotta be mindful about what you can do. And give it to God, man. I can’t really dwell on what could happen … all I can do is keep showing up.”

Mitchell is having a career season for the Fever, averaging 25 points per game. That’s second in the league behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson. Mitchell is also averaging 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in 40 contests.

Kelsey Mitchell to Play Pivotal Role in Fever’s Title Chances

Kelsey Mitchell
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Mitchell might be the breaking point in whether the Fever can win the title or have another early postseason exit. She has been one of the WNBA’s premier scorers and is considered an MVP candidate.

The Fever have four games remaining, split between home and away. Three of the contests feature postseason teams: the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana sits in fifth place in the standings, with an outside chance to climb as high as second. It would take some losses and the Fever winning out to make it happen.

They will need to lean on Mitchell, Clark, and Boston to remain the dominant Big 3. They will need to carry them through the next month. It’s a big postseason for the Fever, and they need their star offensive scorer to help them out.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever All-Star Kelsey Mitchell Delivers ‘Gut Check’ Message Before WNBA Playoffs

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