Fever All-Star Kelsey Mitchell Delivers ‘Gut Check’ Message Before WNBA Playoffs

The World Cup is over, and the WNBA season restarts on Thursday, leaving many questions about what the next week will look like.

All eyes will be on the Indiana Fever as they face pressure to win it all with the talent they have. The Fever had three All-Stars from the 2026 squad: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark and Boston are returning from Berlin after bringing home the gold medal for Team USA at the World Cup. As for Mitchell, she has waited over two weeks to get back on the court and prepare for the final four games of the regular season with the postseason near.

Kelsey Mitchell Talks Getting Ready for Indiana Fever Playoff Run

Mitchell spoke with the media for the first time since the World Cup break. She and the rest of the Fever got ready for four regular-season games and then the playoffs. The star guard was blunt about what’s to come for her team.

“It’s a gut check. And I think you just gotta be mindful about what you can do. And give it to God, man. I can’t really dwell on what could happen … all I can do is keep showing up.”

Mitchell is having a career season for the Fever, averaging 25 points per game. That’s second in the league behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson. Mitchell is also averaging 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in 40 contests.

Kelsey Mitchell to Play Pivotal Role in Fever’s Title Chances

Mitchell might be the breaking point in whether the Fever can win the title or have another early postseason exit. She has been one of the WNBA’s premier scorers and is considered an MVP candidate.

The Fever have four games remaining, split between home and away. Three of the contests feature postseason teams: the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana sits in fifth place in the standings, with an outside chance to climb as high as second. It would take some losses and the Fever winning out to make it happen.

They will need to lean on Mitchell, Clark, and Boston to remain the dominant Big 3. They will need to carry them through the next month. It’s a big postseason for the Fever, and they need their star offensive scorer to help them out.