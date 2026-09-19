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Kelsey Mitchell’s Instant Reaction to Historic Performance After Fever Win

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Kelsey Mitchell
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DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever leaves the court following a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It was the moment the WNBA and the Indiana Fever were waiting for and finally got to see: Kelsey Mitchell breaking the scoring record.

During the Fever’s 103-85 win over the Toronto Tempo on Friday night, Mitchell finished with a game-high 33 points. That helped her pass Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson for the most points in a season in WNBA history.

Everyone around the league was excited to see Mitchell accomplish such a feat. The real interest is how she reacted to breaking such a massive record.

Kelsey Mitchell Shared Her Feelings on Record After Indiana Fever Win

Kelsey Mitchell
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever jogs up the court during the game against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 14, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

After the game, Mitchell did an interview with ION to get her thoughts on breaking the record. She was honest that she didn’t even know it happened until then.

“I think you just told me, to be honest,” Mitchell said.

“Y’all know me. Y’all know kind of how I get down in terms of accolades. I just want to be able to show up and respond when my number is called and, um, just be a good teammate, be a good person.”

Mitchell shot 12-of-17 from the field and hit 7 three-pointers in the win. She added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

In 41 games played, Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. She is still second in the WNBA in scoring behind Wilson.

Kelsey Mitchell & Fever Refocus on Final Three Games

Fever vs Tempo
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 16: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while defended by Brittney Sykes #20 of the Toronto Tempo at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mitchell and the Fever don’t have much time to celebrate the historic performance, as Indiana still has three more games to play. They first face the Washington Mystics and then close with two games against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana remains in the fifth spot in the standings with a 27-14 record. They can still jump ahead of the Atlanta Dream if the Fever get one more win over them.

The key for the Fever to close out the season is to keep Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston involved consistently. Those three All-Stars determine whether this team wins a WNBA title or falls short.

This will be a hard close to the season, as the Fever have two playoff teams to face. They need to make sure that Mitchell continues to be the focal point in the offense and does all the scoring for them.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Kelsey Mitchell’s Instant Reaction to Historic Performance After Fever Win

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