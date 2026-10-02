Hi, Subscriber

Kelsey Mitchell Subtly Hinted at Future Fever Decision After Playoff Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kelsey Mitchell
Getty
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever leaves the court following a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2026 just wasn’t the Indiana Fever‘s year, as they were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs after a 94-83 Game 3 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, an MVP candidate all season, had an up-and-down game for Indiana. Mitchell finished with a team-high 23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. She shot 7-of-23 from the field and made only 3 of her 11 three-point shot attempts.

With the Fever eliminated from the playoffs, a looming question for Indiana remains: Mitchell. While she didn’t say it directly, Mitchell might have the answer everyone is looking for if you read between the lines.

Kelsey Mitchell Might Have Hinted at Future Decision After Indiana Fever Loss

Kelsey Mitchell
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against Jewell Loyd #24 of the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 27, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 102-85. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After the game, Mitchell spoke with the media during the Fever’s press conference. She was asked about any takeaways from being a part of this playoff series. Mitchell’s choice words at the end of her answer seemed to hint at what she’s thinking for the future.

“Being a part of playoffs, that’s what it’s all about, to get the experience, to figure out where you got to be better at, to figure out what your flaws is, to figure out what your weaknesses are. I think as a group, we still getting our feet wet on the playoff experience side. And we played against a team that is full of playoff experience. And so that speaks for itself. I think all we can do is keep fighting our best to be able to get in these positions, to be able to get the experience. I think that you look at the film, you take your preseason and use it for what it is. And I think we put ourselves in a position to be back here hopefully next year.”

Mitchell was in the final year of her contract and is now entering the 2027 offseason as a free agent. She has only played for the Fever in her nine-year WNBA career.

This season, Mitchell averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. In 2026, she averaged 20.3 points, 1.7 assists, and 1 rebound per postseason game.

Kelsey Mitchell Could Be Returning to Indiana in 2026

New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 18: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

It would be a massive surprise if Mitchell didn’t re-sign with the Fever and continue her career with them. She’s been a great player for this team for nearly a decade and is now coming off her best season yet.

Mitchell and Caitlin Clark make up the best backcourt in the WNBA. Separating them would crush any hopes that Indiana has at legitimately competing for a title.

The Fever will most likely prioritize signing Mitchell to a new deal first. After that, they can find that final piece to put this team over the top as champions.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Kelsey Mitchell Subtly Hinted at Future Fever Decision After Playoff Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x