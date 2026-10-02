Kelsey Mitchell Subtly Hinted at Future Fever Decision After Playoff Loss

2026 just wasn’t the Indiana Fever‘s year, as they were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs after a 94-83 Game 3 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, an MVP candidate all season, had an up-and-down game for Indiana. Mitchell finished with a team-high 23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. She shot 7-of-23 from the field and made only 3 of her 11 three-point shot attempts.

With the Fever eliminated from the playoffs, a looming question for Indiana remains: Mitchell. While she didn’t say it directly, Mitchell might have the answer everyone is looking for if you read between the lines.

Kelsey Mitchell Might Have Hinted at Future Decision After Indiana Fever Loss

After the game, Mitchell spoke with the media during the Fever’s press conference. She was asked about any takeaways from being a part of this playoff series. Mitchell’s choice words at the end of her answer seemed to hint at what she’s thinking for the future.

“Being a part of playoffs, that’s what it’s all about, to get the experience, to figure out where you got to be better at, to figure out what your flaws is, to figure out what your weaknesses are. I think as a group, we still getting our feet wet on the playoff experience side. And we played against a team that is full of playoff experience. And so that speaks for itself. I think all we can do is keep fighting our best to be able to get in these positions, to be able to get the experience. I think that you look at the film, you take your preseason and use it for what it is. And I think we put ourselves in a position to be back here hopefully next year.”

Mitchell was in the final year of her contract and is now entering the 2027 offseason as a free agent. She has only played for the Fever in her nine-year WNBA career.

This season, Mitchell averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. In 2026, she averaged 20.3 points, 1.7 assists, and 1 rebound per postseason game.

Kelsey Mitchell Could Be Returning to Indiana in 2026

It would be a massive surprise if Mitchell didn’t re-sign with the Fever and continue her career with them. She’s been a great player for this team for nearly a decade and is now coming off her best season yet.

Mitchell and Caitlin Clark make up the best backcourt in the WNBA. Separating them would crush any hopes that Indiana has at legitimately competing for a title.

The Fever will most likely prioritize signing Mitchell to a new deal first. After that, they can find that final piece to put this team over the top as champions.