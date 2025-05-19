Caitlin Clark Receives Epic Message From LeBron Before Historic WNBA Win

Caitlin Clark drew inspiration from NBA star LeBron James as she became the fastest WNBA player in history to reach three career triple-doubles.

James, fifth in the NBA’s all-time triple-double list, sent well wishes to the Indiana Fever star in an Instagram post before her WNBA season-opening game.

“Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!” James wrote in the Instagram caption.

Clark responded, “The greatest of all time. Thank you.”

As usual, Clark was phenomenal.

She proceeded to drop 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assist along with two steals and a career-high four blocks in the Fever’s historic 93-58 win over Chicago Sky on Saturday.

The reigning Rookie of the Year tied Candace Parker, widely regarded as one of the greatest WNBA players, in the triple-double list.

Only Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (15) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (4) have more triple-doubles than them.

Aside from Clark, her Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner also reached a career milestone. The 15-year veteran became the league’s third all-time leading scorer, passing Hall of Famer Tina Thompson (7,488 career points).

Bonner, 37, now has 7,489 career points after scoring seven in the Fever’s largest season opening win in franchise history.

Controversial Flagrant Foul

Clark’s sensational performance was overshadowed by her hard foul on her rival Angel Reese that was upgraded to a Flagrant 1.

The controversial play transpired in the third quarter when Clark knocked Reese down to the floor with a hard foul to prevent her from scoring.

An angry Reese charged back at Clark and the two rivals have to be separated to prevent things from escalating.

After review, the game officials upgraded Clark’s foul to Flagrant 1, the first of her career, after the review. Reese and Fever center Aliyah Boston, who pushed the Sky forward away from Clark, were assessed with technical fouls.

Caitlin Clark Downplays Incident

Clark defended her action, insisting it was a basketball play and nothing else.

“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark told reporters after the win. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion.

“It’s a take foul to put them at the free throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life. That’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

Reese kept it short when asked about what happened.

“Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on,” Reese told reporters after the humiliating loss.

A follow-up question was quickly shut down by a Sky PR.

In a video that made rounds on the internet, Clark was overheard yelling at Clark after the hard foul.

“What the (expletive) is wrong with you?” Reese yelled at Clark after getting up on her feet.

“You crazy as (expletive),” she added while walking toward the Sky bench as the referees reviewed the play.

Reese finished with a game-high 17 rebounds and scored 12 points, but she struggled from the field on 5-for-14 shooting.