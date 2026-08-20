Linda Cohn Makes Her Fever’s Caitlin Clark MVP Status Crystal Clear

Many players in the WNBA this season could be considered the league’s MVP, but one name keeps coming up: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Throughout the season, Clark has made a massive impact on the Fever, which is a big reason they are 24-12 overall. She’s been in everyone’s MVP conversation, but does she rank higher than the others?

That’s the question that has swirled around WNBA circles throughout the season. Some believe that Clark is the top of the list.

One WNBA MVP Opinion on Caitlin Clark From a Legend

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn appeared on “Yahoo Sports Daily,” where she was asked for her vote for the WNBA’s MVP. Cohn made it clear why she chose Clark.

“If I had a vote, I would vote for her because nobody touches the ball more than her. The offense goes through her. I saw a stat that was remarkable. And in WNBA history, she creates either with her assists or with her scoring 40.5 points. 40.5 points is the average of an Indiana Fever game. That’s how much she impacts the game.”

While making her argument for Clark, Cohn acknowledged the fact that Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is up there in the conversation. Cohn still believes, though, Clark should be the choice.

“I know A’ja Wilson. My goodness. Of course we know what she does. She’s a machine. The stats are remarkable. She leads in scoring average and rebounding average and all of that. We get that. She’s a dominant player. She’s one of the all-time greats. But what there’s valuable in there, that’s not most stats, you know, per player. It’s most valuable player. And I know Jason and Caroline, we have this conversation all the time. We do this in other sports, don’t we too? The meaning of valuable, the meaning of production. What’s the difference? I say Caitlin Clark, she, she should be right up there with A’ja Wilson.”

This season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest in 32 games. She was selected to her third straight All-Star Game in 2026.

Caitlin Clark is Starting to Make a Convincing Argument for WNBA MVP

The combination of Clark’s shooting, passing, and rebounding makes her a threat on any given night. She is also improving as a defender, which rounds out her game.

Wilson feels like the obvious choice to still be the MVP of the league. Clark’s teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, is making a run at the MVP conversation herself. Even Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles needs to be in the conversation as well.

The real question would be whether those teams can win without those players on the court. Last year was proof the Fever are a much better team when Clark is on the court and not hurt.

There will be an interesting battle to close out the season and see who wins the race. Regardless, Clark must be a part of that MVP conversation.