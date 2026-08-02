Lynx Coach Opened Up on Conversation With Sophie Cunningham

It was one of the best games of the WNBA season, as the Minnesota Lynx took down the Indiana Fever 108-100 on Sunday.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 37 points, while Caitlin Clark followed with 19. Minnesota had every starter score at least 10 points in the game. Lynx rookie star Olivia Miles led the way with 28 points, and Courtney Williams had 27.

One of the big topics of discussion came before the game, though, when Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve talked about Fever backup Sophie Cunningham. During an ESPN interview, Cunningham opened up about her views on transgender players playing in women’s sports. Reeve followed up by supporting transgender players on the same topic.

Before the game, Reeve and Cunningham were seen talking to each other. During the game, Reeve wore a shirt saying, “Trans kids belong.” This was a question that the media was bound to ask her after the game.

Cheryl Reeve Shares Her Conversation With Sophie Cunningham

Sure enough, Reeve was asked about the conversation she had with Cunningham. Minnesota’s coach opened up about what was said.

“I think it’s great, I think both of us understand that we have platforms and we both talked about more than anything wanting to educate and there’s some things we have in common and maybe some things you differ on, just like any issues. I think it’s how you handle things and so it was nice to be in person for sure”

Cunningham played 23 minutes in the game, scoring just 3 points and hitting 1-of-2 shots in the loss. She added 2 assists and 1 rebound during the contest. During the contest, whenever she touched the ball, she once again faced boos from the Lynx crowd.

Reeve has led the Lynx to their 10th straight win, the first time they have done that since 2016. They currently own the best record in the league with a 25-6 overall record.

For the second straight game, rallies were held outside the arena where the game was held. A similar situation took place for the Fever-Seattle Storm game as well.

Candid, But Productive Conversation Was Had Between Cheryl Reeve & Sophie Cunningham

Regardless of what people’s views are on the subject, it was a good sight to see Reeve and Cunningham have a productive conversation on it. That was pointed out during the ABC broadcast, which showed the two talking to each other on the court before the game.

This was the first of three matchups the Lynx and Fever will have this season. They will play each other again to close out the season. The Fever will host the Lynx on September 22, and then the season ends in Minnesota on September 24.

These two teams will be seeing each other a lot over the next few years as two of the best teams in the league. What happened on and off the court was a big win for the WNBA.