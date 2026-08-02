Lynx Guard Shared Lighthearted Moment With Caitlin Clark

It was quite the duel in the WNBA on Sunday, as the Minnesota Lynx came out on top over the Indiana Fever 108-100.

The losing team, the Fever, had the game’s top scorer, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 37 points. Their star player, Caitlin Clark, had 19 points and 10 assists.

Minnesota owned the day, though, with rookie sensation Olivia Miles leading the team with 28 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. Lynx guard Courtney Williams was second in scoring with 27, adding 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the win. Williams made sure to pay her respects to Clark and her performance after the game.

Courtney Williams Opened Up About Caitlin Clark With Nice Moment

Williams took the podium with Miles after the game to speak with the media. When asked her matchup with Clark, Williams paid her respects while laughing at the moment they had together.

“I’m crying, that’s my girl though, K Mitch my girl too,” Williams said via Zone Coverage MN’s Andrew Dukowitz. “They’re just great players man, you know it don’t be like no negative trash talk it’s all just fun and games… she asked my I didn’t wear her shoes and I was like “come on girl, I can’t wear your shoes against you.”

The 27 points Williams scored were the second-highest of the season for her. She’s averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Clark has been on fire of late, but missed some key shots in the loss to the Lynx. Despite that, she is still averaging 21.6 points, 8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per contest this season.

Minnesota Lynx & Indiana Fever Look Like Two Best Teams in WNBA

Sunday was a showcase of the two best teams in the WNBA. The Lynx and Fever showed how they have the best scorers in the league with Mitchell, Clark, and Miles.

Minnesota looks like the more complete team at the moment, though. They left the game with a WNBA-best 25-6 overall record and are on their first 10-game winning streak since 2016. The Lynx won’t be back in action until Thursday when they play the Los Angeles Sparks on the road.

As for Indiana, the five-game winning streak came to an end, but it was the sixth-straight game where they scored 100 or more points in a contest. The Fever are currently 19-11 and sitting in the fifth spot in the standings. They are also back in action on Thursday, but will be at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lynx and Fever close out the season playing together twice in back-to-back games. Those two contests could determine playoff positioning and might be a preview of the WNBA Finals.