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Lynx Rookie Takes Surprising Turn With Caitlin Clark Question

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Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Lynx may be the best player in the WNBA, but they took it to the Indiana Fever in the first half of their showdown on Sunday.

One of the biggest storylines of the first half was the battle between Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles. They each had 23 points in the first half, but the Lynx took a 64-53 lead into halftime.

Before the Lynx went into the tunnel for halftime, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe took a moment to interview Miles. The answer that Miles gave to a question about Fever guard Caitlin Clark was surprising to say the least.

Olivia Miles Got Honest in Question About Fever’s Caitlin Clark

Olivia Miles

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 14: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx walks backcourt during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on May 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rowe had asked Miles about playing against a guard like Clark. Miles made sure she pointed out another player on the Fever who was hurting them.

“It’s so fun playing with great guards. Kelsey Mitchell’s really the one that’s killing us right now. I’m just kind of in awe watching her. Like, this is lowkey my ‘Welcome to the W’ moment just trying to guard her.”

Mitchell shot 9-0f-13 from the field for the Fever, hitting all four of her first-half three-pointers. Clark finished the half with 11 points, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

Miles had a great first half herself with 23 points, shooting 10-of-12 from the field, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 block. She had 13 more points than the next player on the Lynx, Courtney Williams, with 10 points.

Olivia Miles Gives Her Respect for Kelsey Mitchell Over Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever speaks with Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever during the first half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Mitchell has been highly regarded as one of the best scorers in the WNBA. Clark’s role on the Fever has been more about facilitating the ball and scoring when she’s open.

Miles paid her respect to Mitchell after she had to defend her throughout the game. This shouldn’t be seen as a knock on Clark’s game, as it was more about Mitchell making incredible shots throughout the contest.

This is the first time that Miles and the Lynx faced Clark and the Fever. It was an adjustment to play arguably against the best guard combo in the WNBA with Clark and Mitchell.

Miles better be prepared to play against them more often, as it won’t be the last time these two teams play each other. Expect more playoff games and future regular season games between Minnesota and Indiana.

A matchup like this is more about giving the fans what they wanted. It was an exciting first half of basketball against two of the hottest teams in the league. The hope is that more games between these two will be more like the one played on Sunday.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Lynx Rookie Takes Surprising Turn With Caitlin Clark Question

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