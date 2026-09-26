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Fever Made Crushing Injury Announcement Before Aces Series

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Ty Harris
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PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 30: Ty Harris #52 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever know they already have a tough WNBA Playoff series ahead against the Las Vegas Aces, but it just got a lot tougher.

The Fever have faced injury concerns entering the playoffs. Starting center Aliyah Boston left the Minnesota Lynx loss on Thursday with a right lower-leg injury, but she should still play in the playoffs. Star guard Caitlin Clark has been playing through a back injury over the last two months.

A new injury has hit the Fever and will make the playoffs tough for them. Indiana will miss this key role player.

Indiana Fever Announce Injury News Before Aces Playoff Series

Ty Harris & Sophie Cunningham
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 30: Ty Harris #52 and Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever warm up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

The Fever took to social media just mere hours before announcing their official injury report with some bad news. Indiana guard Ty Harris will not play in the playoffs.

“Ty Harris (left fibula) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during our game in Minnesota on Thursday.”

Harris played in 39 games in her first year with the Fever, starting four. She averaged 4.1 points, 2 assists, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 steals per contest.

Fever Won’t Have Ty Harris for the Playoffs

Indiana Fever, Indiana Fever injury report
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 20: Caitlin Clark #22, Makayla Timpson #21, Lexie Hull #10 and Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever walk to the bench during a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It’s tough to lose a key role player, but the Fever will have to play without Harris. That could put more pressure on the guard for Indiana to carry her minutes.

This means that Clark and Kelsey Mitchell will probably be on the court more often. That was already expected, though, since it is the playoffs and they only have two or three games to keep their title hopes alive.

Clark and Mitchell should be able to handle the load in the backcourt, since they have been doing it most of the year. Still, other reserves might get more playing time.

Sophie Cunningham could get more playing time and replace whatever Harris was going to have. The Fever brought Cunningham in more as a three-point sharpshooter.

Indiana is in for a war over the next two or three games against the Aces. They will have to handle A’ja Wilson, who could be in line to win another WNBA MVP award. That means Clark and Mitchell need to score more and step up defensively if they want to pull off an upset over Las Vegas.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Made Crushing Injury Announcement Before Aces Series

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