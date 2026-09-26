Fever Made Crushing Injury Announcement Before Aces Series

The Indiana Fever know they already have a tough WNBA Playoff series ahead against the Las Vegas Aces, but it just got a lot tougher.

The Fever have faced injury concerns entering the playoffs. Starting center Aliyah Boston left the Minnesota Lynx loss on Thursday with a right lower-leg injury, but she should still play in the playoffs. Star guard Caitlin Clark has been playing through a back injury over the last two months.

A new injury has hit the Fever and will make the playoffs tough for them. Indiana will miss this key role player.

Indiana Fever Announce Injury News Before Aces Playoff Series

The Fever took to social media just mere hours before announcing their official injury report with some bad news. Indiana guard Ty Harris will not play in the playoffs.

“Ty Harris (left fibula) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during our game in Minnesota on Thursday.”

Harris played in 39 games in her first year with the Fever, starting four. She averaged 4.1 points, 2 assists, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 steals per contest.

Fever Won’t Have Ty Harris for the Playoffs

It’s tough to lose a key role player, but the Fever will have to play without Harris. That could put more pressure on the guard for Indiana to carry her minutes.

This means that Clark and Kelsey Mitchell will probably be on the court more often. That was already expected, though, since it is the playoffs and they only have two or three games to keep their title hopes alive.

Clark and Mitchell should be able to handle the load in the backcourt, since they have been doing it most of the year. Still, other reserves might get more playing time.

Sophie Cunningham could get more playing time and replace whatever Harris was going to have. The Fever brought Cunningham in more as a three-point sharpshooter.

Indiana is in for a war over the next two or three games against the Aces. They will have to handle A’ja Wilson, who could be in line to win another WNBA MVP award. That means Clark and Mitchell need to score more and step up defensively if they want to pull off an upset over Las Vegas.