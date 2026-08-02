Indiana Fever Make Major Kelsey Mitchell Announcement on Sunday

The Indiana Fever fought hard against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, they were unable to come out on top. When all was said and done, the Fever ended up losing by a final score of 108-100.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana in scoring. She poured in 37 points on 14-21 shooting and knocked down six of her eight three-point attempts. Caitlin Clark chipped in another big game with 19 points and 10 assists.

On the other side of the court, the Lynx were led by star guard Olivia Miles. She scored 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting, while Courtney Williams dominated as well with 27 points on 12-for-20 shooting.

During the middle of the game, the Fever took to social media to make a major announcement about Mitchell during her dominant performance.

Indiana Fever Make Major Kelsey Mitchell Announcement

In a post on X, Indiana shared that Mitchell now holds the second longest streak in WNBA history of consecutive games with 20 or more points. She has now scored 20 or more points in 14 straight outings.

“Kelsey Mitchell’s 14 straight games with 20+ points is now the 2nd longest streak in WNBA history,” the announcement read.

Mitchell has had another strong season for the Fever. At 30 years old, she came into Sunday’s game averaging 23.6 points per game to go along with 2.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds, while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

Following the loss, Indiana now holds a 19-11 record. Despite coming up short against the Lynx, the Fever still look like one of the top WNBA Finals contenders in the league.

WNBA Fans React to Kelsey Mitchell’s Current Scoring Streak

Fans were quick to comment on the Fever’s announcement about Mitchell. Here are a few of the responses.

“Kelz is on another level. Shes on a historic run! Keep killing it Kelsey!!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “14 straight 20+ point games is unreal. She’s putting together an all-time scoring run.”

“She can tie the record Thursday at home against the Aces. Let’s get it!” a third fan said.

Another comment read, “MY GOAT.”

What’s Next for the Fever?

Next up for Indiana will be a matchup back at home against the Las Vegas Aces. That will be another tough test for Mitchell, Clark and the rest of the team.

Following that game, the Fever will take on the Chicago Sky on the road before returning home again to face off against the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.

A loss is never enjoyable, but Indiana still has a lot to be excited about. Mitchell will now look to tie the WNBA record against the Aces.