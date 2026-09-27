Fever Make Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Official Before Aces Series

The Indiana Fever were hoping to be at full strength for their first-round WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, but they are facing some issues.

Indiana already announced that backup guard Ty Harris was ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury. Center Aliyah Boston got hurt in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx. With Harris out, questions remain about another player on the roster who has been playing hurt: Caitlin Clark.

Over the last two months, Clark has played through a back injury, but her play has been just fine. Will it hold up going into the playoffs, though?

Indiana Fever Share Caitlin Clark Injury Update

The Fever have released their latest injury report before the Aces series. Clark was once again on there, but was listed as probable with the back injury. She is in line to play for Indiana.

Boston was listed as questionable with the right leg injury. Harris will not play in the game.

Backup center Damiris Dantas won’t play in the game with her knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

This was still the best season of Clark’s career. She averaged more points than any point guard in WNBA history. She finished the year averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Caitlin Clark is Good to Go for the Fever

It came as no surprise with the news, but still good to see Clark playing. She’s a big part of this team’s success, with her passing and shooting.

Clark helps her teammates like Boston and Kelsey Mitchell by setting up the offense and getting them their points. The Fever all have players who play their roles well.

Mitchell is the scorer, Boston is the rebounder, and Clark is the passer. When all three work well together, they are one of the best trios in the league.

They will have their work cut out for them against the Aces, who are looking for their fourth title in five years. Las Vegas has been one of the league’s most dominant teams over the last half-decade.

If the Fever want to pick up a big win, Clark and company will have to play their best basketball. Clark is coming off a game where she only scored two points. Don’t expect that to be the case, as she looks to stake his claim as the league’s top player.