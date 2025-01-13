Michael Lewis: Texas Man Accused of Stalking Caitlin Clark

Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old Texas man, was arrested after prosecutors say he stalked Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Lewis was charged on January 12, 2025, felony stalking, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Lewis is accused of “sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark via his social media accounts,” the prosecutor’s office said in the release. He was arrested in Indianapolis.

“Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Lewis’ recent messages came from IP addresses in Indianapolis and that he was staying at a hotel in the 100 block of Market Street,” the news release said. “When visited by officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on Jan. 8 concerning these messages, Lewis acknowledged it was ‘an imaginary relationship.’ Despite the encounter with law enforcement the messages continued.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement emailed to Heavy, “No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence. It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence. We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend’s arrest.”

Lewis faces 1 to 6 years in prison on the level-5 felony charge along with a fine of up to $10,000. Lewis remained in custody at the Marion County Adult Detention Center with no bond set as of January 13, according to online records. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2025 at 9 a.m.

Clark and the Fever have not commented about the arrest.

Michael Lewis Sent Caitlin Clark a Message on X Saying ‘I Already Have One Foot on a Banana Peel & the Other on a Stalking Charge,’ Court Documents Say

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Lewis used his X account, @RacerX2031, to send Clark messages directed at her account. Lewis’ account remained active as of January 13, and showed he sent messages to Clark right up to the time he was arrested.

In one of the posts referenced in court documents, prosecutors say Lewis wrote, “i already have one foot on a banana peel and the other on a stalking charge..so I wont be able to wear ur hoodie..wont look good in court.” In another he wrote, “they said I was sending threatening texts..but the only though on my mind was….CAITLIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNN.”

In another message, he asked her if she wanted an explicit photo, writing, “uwannadikpik.”

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Darren Stonehouse wrote in an affidavit, “Due to the nature of these messages, the FBI sent an Emergency Disclosure request to ‘X’ requesting account information regarding Michael Lewis’s ‘X’ account. It was subsequently confirmed that the ‘X’ account belonged to Michael Lewis and the recent messages he sent came from an IP address at the Hilton Garden Hotel, located at 120 West Market Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, and another IP address belonging to the downtown Indianapolis Public Library. Lewis’s presence in Indianapolis was especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident.”

Stonehouse said in the affidavit Indianapolis police went to Lewis’ hotel room on January 8 for a welfare check. He “willingly came out and talked” to the officers and said he was not an Indiana resident and was from Texas and was in Indianapolis on vacation, according to the affidavit.

“When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, ‘just the same reason everybody makes posts.’ When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn’t him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship,” Stonehouse wrote in the affidavit. “Lewis was asked to not post things like he has been posting, and to double check what he sends out because his posts can be perceived as threatening. Lewis said, it’s an imagination, fantasy type thing and it’s a joke, and it’s nothing to do with threatening. After their conversation, the officers left and Lewis went back into his hotel room.”

According to the affidavit, Stonehouse interviewed Clark on January 11 and she said she “has been very fearful since learning of the messages and that she has altered her public appearances and patterns of movements due to fear for her safety. Clark stated that she has also become very concerned for her safety after learning that Lewis was in Indianapolis. Clark also stated she doesn’t know Lewis and has never responded to any of his messages or posts.”

An Oregon Man Pleaded Guilty in December to Flying to Connecticut to Stalk UConn Star Paige Bueckers

Clark is the second prominent women’s basketball player to be the victim of a stalking incident in recent months. An Oregon man was arrested and later pleaded guilty after flying to Connecticut to stalk UConn star Paige Bueckers, according to The Associated Press.

Robert Cole Parmalee, 40, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to second-degree stalking and was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term and three years of probation, according to court records. Police said Parmalee traveled to Storrs, where the UConn campus is located, with an engagement ring and lingerie. He was arrested in August 2024.

Parmalee had sent Bueckers messages on social media before his arrest, police said.