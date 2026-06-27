Mercury Coach Criticized for Comments on Alyssa Thomas-Caitlin Clark Incident

T

he most talked about play over the last handful of days occurred Wednesday night during the Phoenix Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Indiana Fever.

In a game in which Fever superstar Caitlin Clark left injured, a controversial moment occurred when Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas was seen shoving her fist in Clark’s neck, which ultimately was not seen by the referees in the moment as nothing was called.

However, following an uproar on social media in regard to the treatment Clark receives from the officials and the WNBA, the league reviewed the play and suspended Thomas for one game as well as assessed a flagrant 2 foul.

NEW: WNBA player Alyssa Thomas has been suspended after she cheap-shotted Caitlin Clark in the throat. No foul was called during the game as Thomas was caught on camera jamming her fist into Clark’s throat. The league has now suspended Thomas for one game and will fine her… pic.twitter.com/dsFXNroz2L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2026

Mercury Coach Nate Tibbetts Breaks Silence

On Saturday, ahead of the Mercury’s matchup against the Toronto Tempo, the game Thomas missed while serving her suspension, head coach Nate Tibbetts broke his silence on the incident.

Tibbetts defended Thomas while making it clear he was unhappy with how the WNBA handled its investigation into the play.

“First off, the Mercury organization would like to let [Alyssa Thomas] know that she’s 100% supported by us,” Tibbetts said. “The people in this league know who AT is. She’s a competitor, she’s a winner and she’s tough. The one thing she is not is cheap.”

Tibbetts then acknowledged comments made by Fever head coach Stephanie White about the Mercury getting away two “cheap shots” in the game, which he noted as “ridiculous.”

“I respect Steph White. … I respect her as a coach and a person, and I understand her sticking up for Caitlin in this situation,” he added. “But to say that we had two cheap shots in that game, to me, is ridiculous. Steph knows AT, she got the opportunity to coach AT for two years, and she knows what AT stands for and what she’s about.

“Next, I’d like to hit on my disappointment in the suspension process by our league and our leaders in the W. This was not a thorough investigation in my opinion. The people involved were not questioned at all. It’s extremely disappointing.”

Phoenix Mercury’s coach, Nate Tibbetts, addressing Alyssa Thomas suspension “I’m disappointed with the suspension process by our league and our leaders in the W. This was not a thorough investigation in my opinion. The people involved were not questioned at all”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/f7mxNQjJ3U — Toni Canyameras (@Canyameridis71) June 27, 2026

WNBA World Reacts to Statement

While Tibbetts defended Thomas, many WNBA fans criticized his comments, arguing that Thomas’ actions were clearly intentional.

“I’m disappointed in statement. No accountability for his dirty players,” x_nelG said.

Jeffstotlemyer wrote,”I get him defending his player, but he cannot defend her actions.”

“I am disappointed in you for supporting such an egregious act. I really think you’re a good coach, but my mind is changing after this one,” Amybake17840235 posted.

“You lost me coach, even if it wasn’t intentional, that’s a dangerous play,” JethroImpulseK added.