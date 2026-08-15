Robert Griffin III Made His Fever’s Caitlin Clark MVP Opinion Crystal Clear

The WNBA season is about a month and a half away from ending, and everyone is starting to share who they believe is the MVP of the league.

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston gave her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, her vote for MVP in 2026. Boston and former WNBA star Candice Parker made waves by leaving Fever guard Caitlin Clark out of that conversation.

Many people believe Clark is one of the league’s top players and should be in the conversation. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is making his feelings known about where Clark should rank.

Robert Griffin III Shared His WNBA MVP Rankings With Caitlin Clark Making the Cut

Griffin took to social media after watching the Fever beat the Dallas Wings 98-87 on Friday night to share his WNBA MVP thoughts. He was so impressed by Clark and Wings guard Paige Bueckers’ performances that he made them both. Clark, though, came out on top as Griffin’s top MVP candidate.

The WNBA MVP race:

1. Caitlin Clark

2. A’Ja Wilson

3. Olivia Miles

4. Kelsey Mitchell

5. Paige Bueckers

It’s easy to see how Griffin got so excited about Clark after her performance against the Wings. She ended up with 29 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

For the season, Clark is averaging 21.9 points, 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 30 appearances. She is coming off her third straight WNBA All-Star Game selection since being drafted number one overall in 2024.

Should Caitlin Clark be Considered the WNBA’s Frontrunner for MVP?

The numbers are hard to argue against. It shows Clark in a light that reflects the kind of player she is. While she’s one of the best scorers in the WNBA, she can rebound and pass with the top players in the league.

At the same time, what Wilson is doing with the Las Vegas Aces is nothing short of spectacular. Wilson has the whole package on offense and defense that has forced her to own the GOAT title. A title that she has more than earned.

Clark will have to do more work over the next month and a half to earn that MVP award. It all continues on Sunday when the Fever take on the Atlanta Dream. If she can ball out in that game, it could go a long way toward winning it.