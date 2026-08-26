Skip Bayless Urges Caitlin Clark to Do One Thing More Often

It’s been talked about often in WNBA circles, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark continues to play at an elite level.

Clark has been one of the league’s best passers, but she is also a great scorer. This has raised questions about whether she is the MVP of the league in 2026.

With so much attention on her, critics have pointed out flaws in her game. From her turnovers to her inconsistency on defense, Clark has her doubters. One of them in the media, though, is telling her she needs to do one thing more often.

Skip Bayless Gives Some Advice to Caitlin Clark

Sports commentator Skip Bayless made a 17-minute video on Clark and explained what she needs to do more of. Bayless calls for Clark to shoot the ball more.

“It’s time for her to shoot more shots. Look, they’re going to go as far in the end as Caitlin carries them. I don’t care what you say, she’s more talented than Kelsey (Mitchell) is in the very end, and she can learn to juggle her passing gift with her explosive scoring gift. And, and she’s going to have to pick her spots because they’re her spots to pick, because almost always she’s going to bring the ball up the floor and sometimes 100 miles an hour bring the ball up the floor when Aliyah (Boston) or whoever gets the rebound kicks it to her and she can go with it. And then good to great things happen on the break because there’s not a better break passer than Caitlin Clark.”

This season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per contest. She is shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point line; both are career highs.

Should Caitlin Clark Shoot the Ball More for Indiana Fever?

Clark has always been a great shooter and scorer. It’s what made her so famous in college at Iowa and put her on the map.

What isn’t talked about as often is her passing, as she is the best passer in the WNBA. She can do so much for a team, and she has also helped with rebounding.

While shooting the ball is important, it shouldn’t be her whole identity. Mitchell is arguably the best scorer in the league right now. Boston has improved with her shot selection and three-point shooting.

Clark has so many other players around her who can help shoot the ball. It’s best for her to play the game the best way she does: run the offense as the point guard and let it flow through her.