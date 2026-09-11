Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Didn’t Hold Back on Caitlin Clark

Over the last three years in the WNBA, there has been a lot of conversation around Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Since joining the league, Clark has dominated the competition, showing unlimited shooting range and elite passing skills. That has brought her a ton of media attention.

Coverage of Clark has made many fans and players sour about the kind of attention she gets instead of what everyone in the WNBA gets. That doesn’t mean everyone agrees with what some people think of her.

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Teammate Chimed in About Her

While appearing on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was asked about Clark. Cowherd compared Clark to Michael Jordan’s ascension and Larry Bird’s personality. While Cunningham didn’t 100% agree, she still spoke highly of her teammate.

“No, I don’t think you are. I think that Larry Bird honestly might have a little bit more sass. Caitlin is just her own, her own personality, like especially off the court. Like she is strictly basketball. She loves to sit on the couch, she loves to watch TV. She’s very simple. It’s been a, a blessing that she has been in our league. I think the talent has always been there in our league, but just like the eyes and the platform and how she’s transforming our game, we can be thankful for the people who came before us, but you can also witness greatness and say that she is great and she has done so much for our sport right now. And I don’t know why people are so reluctant to give her her flowers. And maybe it is that Midwest mentality that people don’t like, but [expletive], I love it. I’m from Missouri, so I’m like, hey, bring it on, sister. So I’m a big fan.”

In 36 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the league in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is Still An Elite Talent Despite Her Haters

Everyone can say what they want about Clark, but she has been a great talent in the league. She’s been a top-five player and can do everything that is needed of her. Clark has great range, can make all the passes, and can even help on the boards.

She is currently at the World Cup, leading Team USA in assists per game and leading them to a semifinal appearance. Team USA is favored to win the World Cup because of Clark’s contributions.

Once the WNBA season restarts, watch for Clark, Cunningham, and the Fever to pick right back up from the momentum they have picked up late in the season. Indiana will face the Toronto Temp on September 18.