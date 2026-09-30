Fever Coach Sent Aces Blunt Warning After Historic Caitlin Clark Performance

After the Indiana Fever survived Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces, everyone is talking about Caitlin Clark’s takeover performance.

Clark led Indiana, finishing with a team-high 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. She was one of three Fever players to score over 20 points in the 99-89 win.

It was a historic night for Clark, becoming the first player to have 10 points and 10 assists in the first half of a playoff game. She was also the first player ever to have at least 25 points and 15 assists in a playoff contest. That should be Las Vegas’ first sign that Clark is about to go off in Game 3.

Aces Get Warned About Potential Caitlin Clark Game 3 Explosion

After the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with reporters about Clark’s performance. White praised her star guard and hinted at what could be coming in Game 3.

“She was the catalyst for us here tonight, and I think she’s going to take it to another level in game 3,” White said via Fever reporter Robin Lundberg.

In two postseason games, Clark is averaging 21 points, 12.5 assists, and 5 rebounds per contest. She has also shot 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from three.

Could Caitlin Clark Repeat Her Game 2 Performance for Fever?

Game 3 will determine who moves on and who goes home. If the Fever can pull off the win over the Aces, it would be considered a massive upset.

This Las Vegas team has won the WNBA Finals in three of the last four years. They also ended the Fever’s season last year in the semifinals.

Indiana is determined not to let that happen again. It’s also a different Fever team from last year since Clark is healthy and playing the best basketball of her young career.

It won’t be easy for the Fever as they try to stop the multi-time league MVP A’ja Wilson on the other side. Wilson has already had a great postseason so far and is making Indiana pay for it.

Clark will be the focal point and could determine whether the Fever win or go home. If she repeats her Game 2 performance, Indiana should advance.