Fever Coach Got Blunt About What Makes Caitlin Clark ‘Incredible’

The Indiana Fever are a great WNBA team, but much of that is because of star Caitlin Clark.

That was on full display in the Fever’s 95-91 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon. Clark finished with 26 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds in the victory.

A big reason was Clark’s late-game performance, with big shots and great passes. While those are imperative to the Fever’s success, there’s more to the story on what makes her an elite player.

Fever Coach Opens Up About Caitlin Clark’s Performance in the Last 5 Games

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after the win over the Dream. White was asked about Clark, and the coach couldn’t stop gushing over what Clark has shown over the last few games.

“I feel like C, over the last, you know, four or five games, her floor game has been incredible. You know, we all know she can score in munches. She finds ways. But the way that she’s getting us into offense, the way that she’s using the floor to get her teammates shots, you know, she’s not getting bogged down on one side. She’s not getting bogged down, you know, trying to create something. She’s allowing the game to flow, and she’s doing a great job of finding her teammates in that. And when she does that, it opens things up for her in ways I think the three that she got out of a timeout, I don’t think she expected to be that open. But I feel like that was a result of all the ways that she was getting everybody else involved throughout the course of the game.”

This season, Clark is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She has scored at least 20 points in each of the last five games and has double-doubles in three of them.

Caitlin Clark is Leading Indiana Fever in Big Ways

Clark has the ability to do so much for this Fever team. Her shooting gets talked about all the time, but her passing and rebounding are massive.

That’s a big reason the Fever have won nine of the last 11 games, including four straight. Indiana holds a 23-12 record and is sitting as the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Fever are about to face a tight stretch of games, playing four teams in six days. They first play the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday.