Fever Coach Delivered Strong 3-Word Answer on Caitlin Clark After Win

The Indiana Fever flexed their muscles with a commanding 96-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark led the way, finishing with 27 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. Clark also showed her ability to drive to the rim and score through physical play. She converted all six of her free throws in the win.

Clark has had a lot of conversation around her regarding how much she’s improved in being physical of late. It came up often after the game.

Caitlin Clark’s Physicality Was Discussed After Indiana Fever Win

Clark was asked about it after the game and said it was her mentality. Fever head coach Stephanie White also told The Athletic’s James Boyd about it, and he shared their interaction.

“She’s swole, what are you talking about?”

Me (Boyd): “I mean people used to be very handsy with her.”

SW: “She got swole!”

SW continues: “She gives just as much as she gets anymore. So, I like it.”

In 39 games, Clark is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Clark has posted five straight games with more than 25 points.

Caitlin Clark is Doing It All for the Fever Before the Postseason

There’s no getting around the impact that Clark is having on the Fever. She showed in the Minnesota game that she can shoot, pass, and rebound like the best.

Clark continues to evolve her game, including being more physical. Before the Lynx game, she attempted at least 10 free throws in the last two contests. She made 22 of 22 free throws.

The Fever will need more of that against the Lynx on Thursday before the playoffs get underway. Indiana is tentatively set to play the Atlanta Dream if the standings remain as they are.

When the postseason rolls around, Clark will need to keep that physicality. Many of the teams at the top of the league are there because they are willing to be physical on the court.

It won’t be easy for the Fever with so many good teams this season, but Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell should help. This is a big season for Clark’s legacy, as a WNBA title could help put her in the conversation for GOAT.