Fever Guard Makes Caitlin Clark Confession After Win Over Wings

It’s not often WNBA fans get to see a once-in-a-generation talent on the court, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark appears to be trending in that direction.

The Fever are coming off an impressive 98-87 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. Indiana’s high-powered offense sparked the win with a 63-point second half, and Clark played a massive role.

Clark finished the game with 29 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in the win. Her Fever teammates are saying the same thing that fans say after watching Clark play game after game.

Indiana Fever Teammate Shares Experience With Caitlin Clark on the Court

After the game, Clark and Fever guard Ty Harris spoke with the media about the contest. Harris said something about playing with Clark on the court and made a confession about watching her.

“I’m in awe watching CC play. Sometimes it’s like it’s normal and — it’s not. So, it’s just great to be on her side officially.”

Clark has been impressive all season for the Fever despite missing some games with injury. She has put up 21.9 points, 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 30 appearances.

Going into the final month and a half of the season, Clark is third in the WNBA in scoring. She is behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark Continues to Amaze Everyone With Indiana Fever

Clark is truly a special talent. Yes, she is a great shooter who can hit from anywhere on the court. What makes her different from most WNBA guards, though, is her versatility. She can shoot, pass, and rebound with the best players.

Wilson deserves her title as the GOAT and the league’s best player. Clark is working her way up there and could have that label soon enough.

The Fever are rocking with Clark on the court, winning three straight and eight of their last 10 games. Indiana is in the fourth spot of the WNBA standings with a 22-12 record.

They will be back in action on Sunday, as they will face the red-hot Atlanta Dream. Expect Clark to be a big factor in the game with her scoring and passing. This will be a tough matchup for a Fever team that looks like a WNBA title contender.