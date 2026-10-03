What Time Is Caitlin Clark Appearing on ‘College GameDay’ as Celebrity Guest Picker?

ESPN is live from Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday morning for the massive Big Ten showdown between the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes.

It marks the first time the popular pregame show has hosted live from the Iowa campus since 2006, and Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium.

Who’s the Celebrity Guest Picker?

ESPN revealed Iowa legend and current Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark as this week’s celebrity guest picker on Friday.

Via College GameDay: “It’s only right to have a Hawkeye legend join College GameDay as guest picker when in Iowa City.”

It’s only right to have a Hawkeye legend join College GameDay as guest picker when in Iowa City 🖤💛 See you tomorrow, @CaitlinClark22! pic.twitter.com/htnDis09hX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2026

Clark spent four seasons at Iowa and became one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. She became the all-time NCAA Division I leading scorer with 3,951 career points. And holds the Division I record for most career 3-pointers.

She averaged 28.4 points during her time in Iowa City and was a two-time Player of the Year.

Her third season in the WNBA just wrapped up on Thursday night when the Fever fell short in their playoff matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

What Time Will Clark Be Appearing on ‘College GameDay’?

For every celebrity guest picker, they appear during the final 15-20 minutes of the show and make their picks across the college football slate alongside the crew.

Fever reporter Brian Haenchen reported Saturday morning that Clark will make her appearance on the show at roughly 11:40 a.m. ET for fans who want to tune in.

This will be Clark’s second time appearing on the show.