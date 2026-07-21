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WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark News Days After Making History

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the first half of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever have rallied off two straight wins, and after spending the bulk of the last two weeks on a minutes restriction, it appears superstar Caitlin Clark has returned to her normal form.

Clark is just days removed from making WNBA history last Friday night against the Seattle Storm, when she erupted for 45 points and 10 assists to become the first player in league history to reach those marks in the same game.

On Tuesday, she received recognition from the league for her recent stretch of play.

WNBA Announces Clark News

The WNBA named Clark the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, while Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride earned the honor in the Western Conference.

Over the last week, Clark has averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

During that stretch, her 45-point performance set a franchise record, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 career 3-pointers made (74 games), and she moved into fifth place in franchise history with 206 career 3-pointers.

This season, Clark is averaging 20.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

WNBA Fans React to News

While many praised Clark for earning the honor, others believed her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, was more deserving after scoring at least 20 points in 10 straight games and leading the Fever in scoring this season.

@michaeljohn0811: “Slap in the face to Kelsey Mitchell.”

@NugsLoL: “I’ll take the heat. Kelsey should’ve got it. And that doesn’t mean Caitlin didnt deserve it.”

@Mae141590: “KM played well, but what Clark did was historic, something not even NBA player has done before (under 30 minutes).”

@debotten161225: “Yea CC. Well deserved!! Keep cooking & dropping dimes.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark News Days After Making History

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