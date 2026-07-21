WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark News Days After Making History

The Indiana Fever have rallied off two straight wins, and after spending the bulk of the last two weeks on a minutes restriction, it appears superstar Caitlin Clark has returned to her normal form.

Clark is just days removed from making WNBA history last Friday night against the Seattle Storm, when she erupted for 45 points and 10 assists to become the first player in league history to reach those marks in the same game.

On Tuesday, she received recognition from the league for her recent stretch of play.

WNBA Announces Clark News

The WNBA named Clark the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, while Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride earned the honor in the Western Conference.

Over the last week, Clark has averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

During that stretch, her 45-point performance set a franchise record, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 career 3-pointers made (74 games), and she moved into fifth place in franchise history with 206 career 3-pointers.

Caitlin Clark has been named @WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, her second this season ✨ 📕 first 40-point & 10-assist game in WNBA history

📕 franchise-record 45 points in a single game

📕 fastest player in WNBA history to record 200 career three-pointers made (74… pic.twitter.com/j3Iou6EXtA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 21, 2026

This season, Clark is averaging 20.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

WNBA Fans React to News

While many praised Clark for earning the honor, others believed her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, was more deserving after scoring at least 20 points in 10 straight games and leading the Fever in scoring this season.

@michaeljohn0811: “Slap in the face to Kelsey Mitchell.”

@NugsLoL: “I’ll take the heat. Kelsey should’ve got it. And that doesn’t mean Caitlin didnt deserve it.”

@Mae141590: “KM played well, but what Clark did was historic, something not even NBA player has done before (under 30 minutes).”

@debotten161225: “Yea CC. Well deserved!! Keep cooking & dropping dimes.”