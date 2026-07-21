WNBA Faces Backlash Over Sophie Cunningham Decision

The Indiana Fever are riding a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun, which will be their final game before the WNBA All-Star break.

Indiana boasts three All-Stars in Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, all of whom earned starting spots.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced the full field for the 3-point contest and several other All-Star Weekend events.

3-Point Contest Participants

Clark ultimately declined her invitation to participate in the event, as did New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride.

That opened the door for a field featuring Azzi Fudd, Marina Mabrey, Rhyne Howard, Natisha Hiedeman, Janelle Salaun, and Bridget Carleton.

One name that appeared to upset fans by not receiving an invitation was Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who is shooting a career-high 43.7% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth in the WNBA.

#Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was *not* selected to participate in Friday’s 3-point contest during #WNBA All-Star weekend. Cunningham is shooting a career-high 43.7% on 3s this season, which ranks sixth in the league. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 21, 2026

Fans Blast WNBA

@QueenWally: “Ughh this is disappointing, would have loved to see Sophie shoot.”

@BobMorgan1964: “Ridiculous. The WNBA is not a serious league. What a complete joke.”

@jrwheatl22: “Really?! This league cannot be taken serious.”

@tamcun01: “Of course not.. .can’t promote a popular player.”

@flame_2019: “Is this league serious? The fact that Sophie wasn’t even considered is actually confusing.”

Why Didn’t the WNBA Select Cunningham?

There aren’t any specific WNBA thresholds that players must reach to participate in the event. Ultimately, the players selected usually have a high volume of makes, attempts, and popularity, which is why Clark received an invitation despite shooting 33.3% from the 3-point line this season.

However, while Cunningham would certainly bring more popularity and attract fans to the event — which is the main goal of All-Star Weekend — the league may have overlooked her because she takes fewer attempts than the other players selected.

Cunningham is averaging 9.4 points per game while attempting 4.1 3-pointers per game this season, making approximately 1.8 per contest.