Fever Made Caitlin Clark Announcements Hours Before WNBA Playoffs Begin

The Indiana Fever are gearing up for a critical playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, but first they need to celebrate Caitlin Clark’s 2026 regular-season achievements.

Clark had a stellar year, despite the back injury that cost her a few games. After that, though, she turned it up and had the best season of her career, statistically.

With the playoffs in view for the Fever, here are a few final pieces of news from the regular season. Clark was recognized for her great work on the court.

Indiana Fever Share Good News on Caitlin Clark Accolades

The Fever announced that the AP has shared its regular-season awards and achievements. Clark’s name was mentioned a few times for her work during the 2026 campaign.

Indiana’s first announcement was that Clark and fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell were named First-Team All-WNBA members. This is the second time Clark has been included as a first-team member, after being named to it after the 2024 season.

The AP once again named Clark the WNBA Comeback Player of the Year. Last year, Clark only played in 13 games before groin and ankle injuries cost her the rest of the season.

This season, Clark averaged 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored the most points of any point guard in league history.

Caitlin Clark Receives Multiple Accolades Before Fever-Aces Series

Clark has been a great player in the WNBA over the last three seasons, but 2026 felt like everything came together for her. She became a more elite shooter, passer, and rebounder.

All that hard work paid off in a strong season. Everyone outside the league has taken notice of her being a top-five player in the WNBA.

She has a chance to show it on the biggest stage in the playoffs against the defending champions. Las Vegas has a deep roster led by multi-time MVP A’ja Wilson. Clark won’t have to defend her, but winning the series against Wilson might help her in the MVP race.

For Clark’s young legacy, this series is an important chance to prove she can beat the best. Indiana has had no postseason success since Clark was their number one overall pick. A series win against the Aces could help change the tide for the team and for Clark.