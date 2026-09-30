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WNBA Made Caitlin Clark Historic Announcement After Fever Avoided Elimination

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after making a shot in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever have kept their 2026 WNBA season going after beating the Las Vegas Aces 99-89 to avoid elimination in Game 2.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark led the way, finishing with a team-high 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. Clark was one of three Fever players to score over 20 points in the win.

This was a historic performance for Clark, who broke a WNBA playoff record in the first half alone by being the first player to record over 10 points and 10 assists in one half. That wasn’t the only kind of history Clark made.

Caitlin Clark Makes History in Indiana Fever’s Postseason Win

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while defended by Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The league announced after the game that Clark continued to make history. Besides what she did in the first half, she also did something incredible the whole game that hasn’t been done in 30 years.

“What a night from Caitlin Clark. Not only did she help the @IndianaFever force a Game 3, but she became the only player in WNBA history to record 25+ points and 15+ assists in a game! 27 PTS | 15 AST | 7 REB | 5 3PM | 9-18 FG.”

In two postseason games, Clark is averaging 21 points, 12.5 assists, and 5 rebounds per contest. She has also shot 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from three.

Caitlin Clark is Willing the Fever Into Survival Mode in WNBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball while defended by Stephanie Talbot #7 of the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This was a much different performance from Clark in comparison to Game 1. The Fever really struggled to shoot and found themselves in a massive hole early.

Clark set the tone right away with a three-pointer on the first shot. After that, the Fever rolled offensively and converted their shots throughout.

Indiana knows how to play the Aces well after winning the regular-season series two games to one. They played them the same way in Game 2, with an offensive explosion.

Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston have to carry this Fever team. Indiana’s Big 3 combined for 75 of the team’s 99 points in Game 2.

If the Fever can get that kind of performance from them, there’s no reason they can’t win the series. The two teams are back in action on Thursday in Las Vegas for the season-defining Game 3. The Aces will come motivated, but Clark will come with the hot hand, which is dangerous.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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WNBA Made Caitlin Clark Historic Announcement After Fever Avoided Elimination

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