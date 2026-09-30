WNBA Made Caitlin Clark Historic Announcement After Fever Avoided Elimination

The Indiana Fever have kept their 2026 WNBA season going after beating the Las Vegas Aces 99-89 to avoid elimination in Game 2.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark led the way, finishing with a team-high 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. Clark was one of three Fever players to score over 20 points in the win.

This was a historic performance for Clark, who broke a WNBA playoff record in the first half alone by being the first player to record over 10 points and 10 assists in one half. That wasn’t the only kind of history Clark made.

Caitlin Clark Makes History in Indiana Fever’s Postseason Win

The league announced after the game that Clark continued to make history. Besides what she did in the first half, she also did something incredible the whole game that hasn’t been done in 30 years.

“What a night from Caitlin Clark. Not only did she help the @IndianaFever force a Game 3, but she became the only player in WNBA history to record 25+ points and 15+ assists in a game! 27 PTS | 15 AST | 7 REB | 5 3PM | 9-18 FG.”

In two postseason games, Clark is averaging 21 points, 12.5 assists, and 5 rebounds per contest. She has also shot 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from three.

Caitlin Clark is Willing the Fever Into Survival Mode in WNBA Playoffs

This was a much different performance from Clark in comparison to Game 1. The Fever really struggled to shoot and found themselves in a massive hole early.

Clark set the tone right away with a three-pointer on the first shot. After that, the Fever rolled offensively and converted their shots throughout.

Indiana knows how to play the Aces well after winning the regular-season series two games to one. They played them the same way in Game 2, with an offensive explosion.

Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston have to carry this Fever team. Indiana’s Big 3 combined for 75 of the team’s 99 points in Game 2.

If the Fever can get that kind of performance from them, there’s no reason they can’t win the series. The two teams are back in action on Thursday in Las Vegas for the season-defining Game 3. The Aces will come motivated, but Clark will come with the hot hand, which is dangerous.