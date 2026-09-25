WNBA Made Indiana Fever Playoff Announcement Before Aces Series

The Indiana Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs after their 86-66 regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana entered the Lynx game with the fifth seed but fell behind by 30 points at halftime. Fever head coach Stephanie White benched the starters for the second half and took the loss.

The Fever dropped to the sixth seed as they will face the Aces. Las Vegas will have home-court advantage in the first round, but the question is when the three-game series will be played.

Indiana Fever’s First Round Playoff Schedule Revealed

ESPN women’s basketball reporter Alexa Philippou shared what the playoff schedule will look like for the first two games of each series. Here is a look at the Fever-Aces series schedule:

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1 (Sunday, September 27 at 4:00 pm EST on ABC)

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever – Game 2 (Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30 pm EST on Prime)

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces – Game 3 (Thursday, October 1 if series is tied after two games)

This season, the Fever and Aces have played each other three times. Indiana won the first two by double digits, but Las Vegas won the last by two points back on August 6.

Indiana Fever Ready for Las Vegas Aces in First Round Series

It’s a challenge to go up against an Aces team that has won the WNBA title in three of the last four years. The Fever have struggled in the playoffs and haven’t had the success they hoped for since drafting Caitlin Clark.

This Fever team has a ton of talent, including Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell leading the way. They have the scorer in Mitchell, the passer in Clark, and the rebounder in Boston.

Indiana matches up well with the Aces, who are loaded with talent but lean heavily on A’ja Wilson to be successful. Boston will have a battle in the paint against one of the best players in WNBA history.

This feels like a series that has a strong chance of going to three games and needing time to figure out a winner. The Fever will come into the series hungry and ready to take down the defending champions.