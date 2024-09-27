WNBPA Issues Strong Statement Against Journalist for Caitlin Clark Question

The WNBPA, the union protecting the rights and welfare of the WNBA players, released a strong statement condemning USA TODAY’s columnist Christine Brennan for her controversial interview with Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington.

“This week was dedicated to celebrating and amplifying A’ja [Wilson], Caitlin [Clark], DiJonai, and Napheesa [Collier] for their hard work and truly exceptional performances all season long. We were not going to distract from their successes, nor would we dim the glow of the spotlight that centered them. They have earned that focus and celebration. But we will take this moment now to stand up for them and the rest of our members. Every single one of them. Because we call B.S.”

“To unprofessional members of the media like Christine Brennan: You are not fooling anyone. That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media. You cannot hide behind your tenure,” the WNBPA statement read.

The union took exception to Brennan’s line of questioning in her interview with Carrington about her involvement in the play in Game 1 between the Sun and the Indiana Fever that left Clark with a black eye.

Brennan asked Carrington if she intended to hit Clark in the eye.

Carrington vehemently denied it was intentional on her part.

“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye,” Carrington replied. “It doesn’t even make sense to me. But no, I didn’t. I didn’t know I hit her actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball.”

Brennan posted her full interview with Carrington on X.

WNBPA Demands Explanation from USA Today

The WNBPA statement added Brennan ” does not deserve the credentials issued to you.”

They also sought an explanation from Brennan’s employers.

“We call on USA Today Network to review its Principles of Ethical Conduct for Newsrooms and address what we believe is a violation of several core principles, including seeking and reporting the truth. USA Today Sports should explain why a reporter with clear bias and ulterior motives was assigned to cover the league. We also urge the league to review its policies and take measures to prevent such issues, protecting the integrity of the game and its players,” the WNBA statement read.

USA Today’s Response to WNBPA Statement

The USA TODAY’s sports executive editor Roxanna Scott swiftly responded to the WNBPA’ strong statement against their columnist.

“Journalists ask questions and seek truth. At USA TODAY, our mission is to report in an unbiased manner. We reject the notion that the interview perpetuated any narrative other than to get the player’s perspective directly. Christine Brennan is well regarded as an advocate for women and athletes, but first and foremost, she’s a journalist,” Scott said in a statement on their X account.