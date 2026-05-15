Kate Martin Shares Her First Impression of LA Sparks

Just days of being cut by the Golden State Valkyries, Kate Martin locked in the next chapter of her WNBA career. As she embarks on this new journey, the third-year guard opened up on her initial thoughts on the change of scenery.

Earlier this week, news emerged that the LA Sparks signed Martin to a developmental contract. Prior to their matchup against the Indiana Fever on May 13th, she applauded the group for how they’ve welcomed her thus far.

“Honestly the team has welcomed me with open arms and I feel very grateful for that,” Martin told reporters pregame. “And honestly it feels seamless. Kind of feels like I’ve been here for awhile and I think that speaks to the great leadership and vets that are on this team.”

The Sparks are now Martin’s third team in the WNBA in as many years. She began her time in the pros with the Las Vegas Aces, but was later taken by the Valkyries in the expansion draft. Now in LA, she’ll look to earn herself a full-time spot on the roster.

Under her developmental contract, Martin will primarily work behind the scenes with the Sparks during practices and shootarounds. Her time on the court in games will be limited, as she is only permitted to be activated for a total of 12 games.

Kate Martin Links up With Caitlin Clark Following Sparks-Fever

When Martin was first let go by the Valkyries, many cited the Fever as a possible landing spot given her ties to the team’s star point guard. Though she didn’t get to partake in the festivities, she still got the chance to link up with a familiar face.

Prior to entering the WNBA, Martin and Caitlin Clark shared the floor together at Iowa. The two built a strong friendship during their time as teammates, and it was apparent on Wednesday. Following the Fever’s 87-78 victory, Martin and Clark were seen sharing a warm embrace on the court.

Clark played a big part in the Fever coming away victorious, ending the night with 24 points, four rebounds, and nine assists.

Kate Martin Speaks on Decision to Sign With LA Sparks

Heading into the 2026 season, Martin found herself in an unwanted predicament. Just as the action was getting ready to begin, she was left scrambling to find a new home in the league. Despite facing this uphill battle, Martin appears to be keeping herself in a proper frame of mind.

Upon arriving with the Sparks on May 10th, Martin held a brief media availability to discuss the move. As it pertains to landing with LA, the veteran guard felt this was the best situation for her and her career moving forward.

“I just had to do what’s best for me and my career,” Martin told reporters. “I just felt this was the best decision for me and I’m very very excited to be here 1000%. Definitely going to give it my all.”

Now that she’s had some time to settle in, Martin can focus on showing the Sparks how valuable an asset she can be to the organization now and in the future.