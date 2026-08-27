Aces Announced Brutal Injury News Before Tempo Showdown

The Las Vegas Aces are looking to get back to the WNBA Finals and win another title, but they are going to have to do it without one of their reliable starters.

They announced on Thursday that starting forward NaLyssa Smith will be out for the season. Smith injured her left leg on a non-contact play during Sunday’s 88-78 win over the Toronto Tempo. No details were revealed as to whether surgery is required or what the exact injury was.

This season, Smith was averaging 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in 38 appearances. Her points average was the highest since 2023 with the Indiana Fever, and her rebound average is the highest since 2024.

Las Vegas Aces Lose NaLyssa Smith for the Rest of the 2026 Season

It’s a crushing blow for an Aces team looking to get back to the WNBA Finals. This puts the team behind the eight-ball in replacing Smith, who has been having a great season.

The question now is how Las Vegas will handle the lineup with Smith out of the picture. They could go with a smaller lineup and insert Jewell Loyd. For a normal lineup, they could look at Cheyenne Parker-Tyus or Brianna Turner.

Las Vegas will have to figure out how to replace a reliable starter like Smith and keep things going. They had a chance to potentially lure DeWanna Bonner in free agency, but she just signed with the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces Have Some Work to Do Before Postseason Action

The Aces are sitting in the third spot of the WNBA standings. They are just 1.5 games back of the Golden State Valkyries for second place. Las Vegas is five games behind the Minnesota Lynx, but they might be too far behind to catch them.

For the Aces, the Tempo are back on the schedule for Friday. This will be the last game for Las Vegas before they head off for the World Cup break.

Once they return, the schedule will be easy for the Aces. They’ll play only non-playoff teams: the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, and Phoenix Mercury. Those will be good games to play with the lineup before entering the postseason.