Aces’ Becky Hammon Poured Her Heart Out Over WNBA Coach’s Suspension

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was not expecting to face a different head coach when the Toronto Tempo were on the schedule for the 2026 season, but that was the reality on Monday night.

Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello was suspended for the game against the Aces after a hot-mic moment surfaced in which she called Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese a “protected species.” Brondello has since apologized, and Reese has accepted her apology.

Toronto tried to move forward with associate head coach Olaf Lang as the interim head coach for the game against Las Vegas. It did not go according to plan, as the Aces took care of business against the Tempo 109-83, but before the game, the two head coaches came together.

Becky Hammon Defended Sandy Brondello Before Aces-Tempo Game

Hammon had some time before the game to talk with the press, as she was asked about her thoughts on the suspension. For the Aces coach, it did not change her opinion of Brondello, and she wanted to support her.

“I just gave her (Brondello) a big hug when I saw her,” Hammon said via Hoop There It Is. “I know that’s not where her heart is. I know her as a very, very high-quality person, someone that’s filled with a lot of love for everyone. I know she’s probably been pretty tore up and crushed about the whole situation. She’ll bounce back, I know she’s resilient. It’s unfortunate, everything that’s kind of going around the league. I’d like to get back to sports uniting people.”

Becky Hammon on Sandy Brondello’s suspension: https://t.co/4OEtI0JXNj pic.twitter.com/GsHK1rLCH6 — Hoop There It Is (@HoopThereItIs__) July 20, 2026

Hammon and Brondello have a long history together that dates back to the 90s. They both played against each other in the early days of the WNBA. Brondello also coached Hammon when the two were with the San Antonio Stars together from 2007 through 2010.

Las Vegas Aces Took Care of Business While Toronto Tempo Readjust Plans

It was easy coasting for the Aces, as they picked up their 18th win of the season and are second in the WNBA standings behind the Minnesota Lynx. Las Vegas has won three of the last four games and plays its final game before the All-Star break against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

The Tempo will get Brondello back on the sidelines for the next game, as they sit at 10-16 on the season and three games from the final playoff spot. Toronto doesn’t play for a week, as they will take on the Lynx on July 28.

Las Vegas and Toronto move forward in the season, going in separate directions, and something has to change for the Tempo. Brondello will have a lot of eyes on her moving forward, so she has work to do.