Hi, Subscriber

Aces’ Becky Hammon Poured Her Heart Out Over WNBA Coach’s Suspension

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Becky Hammon
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces reacts in the first quarter against the Phoenix Mercury during Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was not expecting to face a different head coach when the Toronto Tempo were on the schedule for the 2026 season, but that was the reality on Monday night.

Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello was suspended for the game against the Aces after a hot-mic moment surfaced in which she called Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese a “protected species.” Brondello has since apologized, and Reese has accepted her apology.

Toronto tried to move forward with associate head coach Olaf Lang as the interim head coach for the game against Las Vegas. It did not go according to plan, as the Aces took care of business against the Tempo 109-83, but before the game, the two head coaches came together.

Becky Hammon Defended Sandy Brondello Before Aces-Tempo Game

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces speaks to the media prior to Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hammon had some time before the game to talk with the press, as she was asked about her thoughts on the suspension. For the Aces coach, it did not change her opinion of Brondello, and she wanted to support her.

“I just gave her (Brondello) a big hug when I saw her,” Hammon said via Hoop There It Is. “I know that’s not where her heart is. I know her as a very, very high-quality person, someone that’s filled with a lot of love for everyone. I know she’s probably been pretty tore up and crushed about the whole situation. She’ll bounce back, I know she’s resilient. It’s unfortunate, everything that’s kind of going around the league. I’d like to get back to sports uniting people.”

Hammon and Brondello have a long history together that dates back to the 90s. They both played against each other in the early days of the WNBA. Brondello also coached Hammon when the two were with the San Antonio Stars together from 2007 through 2010.

Las Vegas Aces Took Care of Business While Toronto Tempo Readjust Plans

A'ja Wilson

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 05: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates after a Phoenix Mercury turnover in the second quarter of Game Two of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

It was easy coasting for the Aces, as they picked up their 18th win of the season and are second in the WNBA standings behind the Minnesota Lynx. Las Vegas has won three of the last four games and plays its final game before the All-Star break against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

The Tempo will get Brondello back on the sidelines for the next game, as they sit at 10-16 on the season and three games from the final playoff spot. Toronto doesn’t play for a week, as they will take on the Lynx on July 28.

Las Vegas and Toronto move forward in the season, going in separate directions, and something has to change for the Tempo. Brondello will have a lot of eyes on her moving forward, so she has work to do.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Aces’ Becky Hammon Poured Her Heart Out Over WNBA Coach’s Suspension

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x