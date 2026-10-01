Is A’ja Wilson Suspended? Aces Star’s Game 3 Status After Viral Claim

A viral claim about A’ja Wilson had WNBA fans scrambling for answers ahead of the Las Vegas Aces’ season-defining Game 3 against the Indiana Fever.

The claim isn’t true.

Wilson has not been suspended for Thursday’s winner-take-all playoff game against Indiana. The WNBA also will not fine her following her heated exchange with a fan during the Aces’ 99-89 Game 2 loss, according to an October 1 report from the Associated Press.

That clarification became necessary after a social-media post claiming Wilson had been suspended for Game 3 spread widely online. Many fans were left confused, searching for answers around one of the game’s biggest stars.

The actual ruling leaves no ambiguity: Wilson is available to play.

Is A’ja Wilson Suspended?

No.

The WNBA determined that Wilson would face no additional discipline stemming from Tuesday’s confrontation, meaning she will be on the floor when Las Vegas hosts Indiana in Game 3 on October 1.

According to the AP, a person familiar with the league’s decision said officials reviewed the incident during the game and determined Wilson remained in the court area while confronting the spectator.

The WNBA rulebook calls for an automatic ejection when a player “deliberately enters the spectator stands.” Reporting from USA Today notes that the first row of seats constitutes the beginning of the stands. Officials instead determined Wilson was in a player escape lane adjacent to the basket stanchion and therefore had not entered the stands.

Wilson was assessed a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct, but she remained in Game 2.

What Happened Between A’ja Wilson and the Fever Fan?

The confrontation occurred with 4:10 remaining in Indiana’s Game 2 victory.

After Sophie Cunningham was called for a foul involving Wilson, the Aces star exchanged words with a fan seated behind the basket. Wilson moved toward the spectator and pointed while teammates, coaches and security intervened.

Wilson explained after the game that she believed the fan had stepped toward her and pointed at her.

She also acknowledged the technical foul cost her team.

“I apologize to my team because I got us a tech,” Wilson said, while making clear she objected to the interaction with the fan.

Arena security initially escorted the fan away from the seating area before permitting him to return. The Fever subsequently said security interviewed the fan and witnesses and concluded there had been no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct.

The incident immediately generated debate over whether Wilson should have been ejected or subsequently suspended.

Neither happened.

A’ja Wilson Available for Winner-Take-All Game 3

The timing of the false suspension claim made it particularly consequential.

Las Vegas and Indiana enter Game 3 tied 1-1 in the best-of-three first round, meaning Thursday night’s winner advances and the loser’s season ends. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilson’s availability is hardly a minor detail.

She opened the series with 38 points and 16 rebounds in Las Vegas’ 102-85 Game 1 victory, becoming the only player in WNBA history to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in a playoff game more than once.

Indiana responded in Game 2, holding Wilson to 22 points and nine rebounds while Caitlin Clark posted 27 points and 15 assists in the Fever’s 99-89 win.

Now Wilson gets Game 3.

Despite what thousands of fans may have encountered on soci