WNBA Announce A’ja Wilson News After 27-Point Performance

The Las Vegas Aces are experiencing a ton of success on the court again in 2026, with superstar A’ja Wilson the biggest reason for that.

Wilson is coming off a 27-point performance in the Aces’ 88-78 win over the Toronto Tempo on Sunday. Two days after that game, Wilson is being recognized for her performance throughout last week.

The WNBA announced that Wilson was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. She averaged 24.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game last week en route to her award.

This is the fourth time this season that Wilson has won the award. It’s also her 32nd career Player of the Week award since joining the league in 2018.

A’ja Wilson Takes Home Another Award With Las Vegas Aces

It’s clear at this point that Wilson is in contention to yet again win the WNBA’s MVP award after the kind of season she is having. This year, she is averaging 26 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 36 appearances.

Last week, Wilson scored at least 20 points in each of the three games counted towards the weekly award. She recorded 27 points twice in games and got 14 rebounds and 4 blocks in the Aces’ 97-82 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

This past week’s conversation has been about who will be the favorite to win the MVP award. Wilson helped fuel that conversation, as she continues to top many people’s lists.

Las Vegas Aces Looking to Close the Season Out Strong With A’ja Wilson’s Help

The Aces only have five more games until the regular season ends and the playoffs start. Las Vegas doesn’t play until Friday when they face the Tempo for the second straight game.

It’s been an interesting month of August for the Aces, as it has been their roughest stretch of games this year. They are 6-5 in the month, including two different runs with two-game losing streaks.

One good thing about playing the Tempo is that the Aces are 2-0 against them, and both wins were by double digits. Expect Wilson and company to be ready to pick up another victory against them, as the Aces work their way up the standings before the postseason.