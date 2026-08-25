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WNBA Announce A’ja Wilson News After 27-Point Performance

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A'ja Wilson
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VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - AUGUST 23: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on prior to the game against the Toronto Tempo at Rogers Arena on August 23, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images) (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces are experiencing a ton of success on the court again in 2026, with superstar A’ja Wilson the biggest reason for that.

Wilson is coming off a 27-point performance in the Aces’ 88-78 win over the Toronto Tempo on Sunday. Two days after that game, Wilson is being recognized for her performance throughout last week.

The WNBA announced that Wilson was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. She averaged 24.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game last week en route to her award.

This is the fourth time this season that Wilson has won the award. It’s also her 32nd career Player of the Week award since joining the league in 2018.

A’ja Wilson Takes Home Another Award With Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson

GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – AUGUST 23: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives to the basket against Laura Juškaitė #2 of the Toronto Tempo at Rogers Arena on August 23, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images) (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

It’s clear at this point that Wilson is in contention to yet again win the WNBA’s MVP award after the kind of season she is having. This year, she is averaging 26 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 36 appearances.

Last week, Wilson scored at least 20 points in each of the three games counted towards the weekly award. She recorded 27 points twice in games and got 14 rebounds and 4 blocks in the Aces’ 97-82 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

This past week’s conversation has been about who will be the favorite to win the MVP award. Wilson helped fuel that conversation, as she continues to top many people’s lists.

Las Vegas Aces Looking to Close the Season Out Strong With A’ja Wilson’s Help

A'ja Wilson

GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – AUGUST 23: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces warms up prior to the game against the Toronto Tempo at Rogers Arena on August 23, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images) (Photo by Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

The Aces only have five more games until the regular season ends and the playoffs start. Las Vegas doesn’t play until Friday when they face the Tempo for the second straight game.

It’s been an interesting month of August for the Aces, as it has been their roughest stretch of games this year. They are 6-5 in the month, including two different runs with two-game losing streaks.

One good thing about playing the Tempo is that the Aces are 2-0 against them, and both wins were by double digits. Expect Wilson and company to be ready to pick up another victory against them, as the Aces work their way up the standings before the postseason.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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WNBA Announce A’ja Wilson News After 27-Point Performance

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