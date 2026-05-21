LA Sparks Star Cameron Brink Debuts New Shoe — Signals Bigger Move for New Balance

Cameron Brink is stepping into a new chapter on and off the court and doing it in a new silhouette.

New Balance Basketball officially unveiled the P400 Low, a performance-focused basketball shoe headlined by Brink, as the Los Angeles Sparks forward continues her return from injury and reasserts her place as one of the faces of the brand.

The P400 Low will release in July for $120 on newbalance.com and select retailers.

Cameron Brink New Balance Shoes: P400 Low Built for Speed, Agility

The New Balance P400 Low is designed for players who prioritize quickness and mobility without sacrificing support — a combination that aligns with Brink’s playing style.

The shoe features a lowered collar height to increase freedom of movement, paired with N-Lock technology to maintain a secure, locked-in feel. Additional performance elements include a stabilizing lateral midsole inlay, a redesigned nylon plate for quicker transitions and a molded upper with TPU for durability and flexibility.

“The P400 Low is engineered for athletes like Cameron who need to move freely without losing lock down,” Kevin Trotman, senior product manager for New Balance Basketball, told Heavy Sports in a statement.

For Brink, that balance has already translated on the court.

“The P400 Low has been great for my game,” she told Footwear News. “I like the low-top feel and how light and agile it is, while still keeping me secure on the court.”

WNBA Comeback: From Injury to Featured Athlete

Brink’s debut of the P400 Low comes at a pivotal moment in her career.

After a shortened 2025 season due to a torn ACL and a broken nose, the former No. 2 overall pick is focused on regaining rhythm and helping the Sparks turn their season around.

The Sparks opened the 2026 campaign with defensive struggles, but Brink has remained a focal point both as a player and a voice within the locker room.

“We have to be better at team defense and just be locked in as a group,” Brink said recently.

Her return to the court — now paired with a signature on-court shoe moment — marks a significant step in that process.

New Balance Basketball ‘Quiet Noise’ Campaign: Brink Leads New Era

Brink’s role extends beyond performance footwear.

She is featured prominently in New Balance Basketball’s “Quiet Noise” campaign, which highlights the unseen work behind elite performance — the hours of repetition, discipline and recovery that define professional athletes.

“It’s all about the work and hours that no one sees,” Brink told Footwear News. “That really resonated with me, especially after dealing with injury early in my career.”

The campaign also includes fellow New Balance athletes Tyrese Maxey, Cooper Flagg, Darius Garland, Aaliyah Crump and Sienna Betts, emphasizing the broader culture of basketball across levels.

Cameron Brink Signature Shoe Future: Growing Influence With New Balance

Brink’s partnership with New Balance continues to evolve.

She was the brand’s first women’s basketball signee and has since played a role in both storytelling and product development, including player-exclusive designs featuring her logo.

While Brink does not yet have a signature shoe, her visibility within the brand continues to grow — both as a performance athlete and a crossover presence in lifestyle and fashion spaces.

New Balance P400 Low Release Date, Price and Outlook

The P400 Low will hit retail in July at $120, adding to New Balance’s expanding basketball lineup.

For Brink, the release represents more than just a product launch — it’s a symbol of progress.

As she works her way back from injury and helps lead a young Sparks team, Brink is doing so in a shoe built around her game and a platform that continues to grow.