ESPN Ranks WNBA Offseason New Acquisitions Impact and Deems New MVP Contender

The 2025 WNBA season is in full throttle and has not disappointed due to free agency movement in the offseason. ESPN ranked the impact of the WNBA offseason’s new acquisitions on their new teams while deeming a new MVP candidate.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou ranked her top five WNBA newcomer impact rankings, and listed Los Angeles Sparks’ guard Kelsey Plum as the No.1 new acquisition and a new contender for the MVP race.

“As soon as she was traded to L.A., Plum said she was eager to be a playmaker, and she has also shined there, boasting a career-best 5.5 assists per game,” Philippou wrote.

“According to Elias Sports Bureau, she has scored or assisted on 233 of the Sparks’ points, tied for the most points scored or assisted on by a player through their first six games of the season. It’s typically difficult for a player to win MVP on a team with a losing record, but Plum has managed to assert herself into the early conversation,” she wrote.

Philippou rankings featured Plum No. 1 as she beat out Natasha Cloud, Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Brionna Jones. While it’s still early in the season, Plum has revitalized the historic Los Angeles franchise.

The 5-foot-8 guard played seven seasons with the Las Vegas Aces as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft.

Plum is averaging a career high 25.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 steals, and 2.2 rebounds per game. In her new role, she has become the playmaker for the team.

Plum has taken advantage of her fresh start with the Sparks and has helped lift this team’s morale. Although Los Angeles is sitting at 2-4, there is plenty of time for the team to gel and Cameron Brink will return soon.

WNBA: Plum for MVP?

While in Las Vegas, Plum deferred to A’ja Wilson and at times Chelsea Gray, there was minimal room for error. In Las Vegas the Los Angeles guard didn’t get to to tap into her playmaking abilities and lead her team.

Player movement defined the offseason. So which players on new teams have made the biggest impact early on? We rank them. https://t.co/wwc012J0XR — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) May 29, 2025

Los Angeles may not be in the championship contending debate but their future is bright. As of now, the team has loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury, Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream.

Despite the early losses, first year head coach Lynne Roberts addressed the media on May 28 on her dynamic duo of Plum and Dearica Hamby.

“Yeah she’s been unbelievable, um and there’s a lot of pressure on her, it’s a dose of perspective right, there um yeah, KP has been amazing and there’s like I said there’s a lot of pressure,” said Lynne Roberts.

“KP has been amazing and there’s like I said there’s a lot of pressure on her but um you know she’s done a great job handling that.”

“Then you know she’s one of those type of players every time she shoots you assume it’s in. Um and it’s a luxury to be able to coach that and she just plays her (expletive) off,” said Roberts.

The Sparks play their next game at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time May 30 on the road against the Aces.